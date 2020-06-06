ANGLETON
School district sets budget workshop
Angleton ISD trustees will spend most of Monday’s special meeting talking about the budget, but it’s not the most important thing on the agenda, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“Our primary concern will be discussing applying for TEA waivers that will have to get approval from the board,” Edwards said.
The waivers pertain to school days missed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Approval of the revised 2020-21 school calendar also is expected.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday in the board room of the Angleton ISD administration building, 1900 N. Downing Road.
ANGLETON
Energy park permit, subdivision on agenda
City council will discuss a preliminary plat for the Windrose Green Subdivision, zoning updates, approval for a specific-use permit for an energy storage park and establishment of the Greystone Public Improvement District when they meet Tuesday night via Facebook Live.
Brazosport Water Authority’s request for $15 million in revenue bonds and internet service also will be discussed.
Council will meet under an executive session to potentially appoint a new city manager and city council member.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. via at facebook.com/cityofangleton.
BRAZORIA
Council to interview manager candidate
City Council will interview a candidate for the vacant city manager position during executive session when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 210 S. Main St.
The candidate was in the running last year when the city hired Olan Massingill, who resigned Tuesday without explanation.
Council also will address potentially changing the meeting dates due to scheduling conflicts of other members.
RICHWOOD
City might join state investment programs
The city will consider its investment options and participating in a statewide purchasing program when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday via teleconference.
Council also will discuss approving $15 million in Brazosport Water Authority Special Project Revenue Bonds, late fees caused by COVID-19 and capital improvement projects.
Personnel matters will be discussed in executive session.
To join the meeting, call 646-749-3122 and enter code 738-977-861.
SURFSIDE
SPOT on agenda
Village council will discuss and take possible action on the SPOT project, a proposed offshore oil terminal and pipeline, and waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds when they meet Tuesday.
The city will take up a replat of Ocean View Estates and a voluntary annexation request.
The meeting will be 7 p.m. at meetingsamer4.webex.com/meet/csr.
SWEENY
School board to meet
Sweeny ISD board members will discuss lease negotiations for the district’s Educational Broadband License and hiring professional contractual personnel when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Attendance will be online only via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3eW5wia. The password is Bulldogs.
