BRAZORIA — A budget workshop for City Council to smooth out the “needs, wants and wishes” for city departments over the upcoming fiscal year resulted in members determining many of the wants put forth by the Public Works Department were actually immediate needs.
Those needs included new tools for the department’s workers.
“I could tell you exactly what the thought process behind that was,” Public Works Supervisor John Trevino said. “There are several different tools that over the last several months, myself or my staff at public works have wanted to replace or get, if we don’t have. Some of that is tap sets for sewer and water. Some of that is replacement hand tools, shovels, this, that and the other.”
Much of the money earmarked for immediate purchases comes from the approved purchase of a truck for the department, which cost less than expected, and council allowed for that excess to be moved to the other items.
“As far as I’m concerned, if we have $10,000 left over from the truck that we didn’t spend, this needs to be applied now, because these guys can’t work without tools,” Councilman Gary Kersh said.
“It’ll speed things up,” Councilman Perry Morris said.
Members also deemed a meter programmer to be an immediate need because of its use in billing residents for their utilities.
“It’s one of those things that I really don’t touch on when we have our normal council meetings, but there’s always a number of ‘unreads’ in that catalog of service orders,” Trevino said. “Those numbers are always around 150. There’s meters that need to be updated, and the reader we have doesn’t work half the time.”
The meters provide income for the city. If they’re not functioning correctly, the city loses money every day,” Kersh said.
“That needs to be a ‘need,’” Mayor Phillip Ray said.
Other items requested for Public Works included a new shed for the department’s records, repairs to existing mowers and equipment for repairing or replacing chlorine regulators for the city’s water system.
The council also discussed putting aside a set amount of city funds every year to cover the cost of computer and software upgrades that are often necessary as technological equipment breaks down or software stops receiving updates and packages from its publishers.
“That’s the way we should do it, all of it, is set a number,” Kersh said.
Having a set amount available for upgrades for each department would be better than doing them individually. The subject came up as many of the departments requested new software for the program “enCode,” which is used for municipal administration.
It will be a significant upgrade making things faster and better and allowing service and work orders to be processed more quickly, Trevino said about the 10th version of the software.
The numbers given for the upgrade were in the $10,000 to $15,000 range.
The largest item listed as a need for the city was a new radio system for the police department, estimated to cost about $100,000. The radios have not been in proper working order, Police Chief Neal Longbotham said, and he stressed the importance of the equipment to the city and its potential liability if they were to have issues during an emergency.
“It’s all garbled,” Longbotham said of the service quality when an officer gets a short distance outside of the city. “That’s on the fire channel, it’s on the police channel and it’s on the EMS channels.”
He pointed out that the 12-year-old radios were already set to be retired within the next two years under orders from the county.
The department is working on grants to pay for new radios, but it is a lengthy and combersome process to apply and the situation is urgent, the chief said.
In other business, it was decided to issue a variance and special-use permit to allow a mobile home to be placed at 1002 Ninth St. The owner was able to meet all of the ordinances and requirements outside of an approximate 700 square foot shortage of space in the lot size and the adjoining properties on the same side of the road were not developed. The only dissenting votecame from Councilman Bill Lott, who protested the city’s policies for requesting such variances.
The council also requested a list of candidates from within the city who could serve as a representative to the library board as the former representative, Tina Watts, is now a councilwoman.
There was also discussion with no action on the demolition of a substandard building or structure at 111 W. Smith St., with Building and Code Enforcement official Jason Ellison saying the owners had been cooperative with the city’s requirement that the building be demolished, but have been experiencing setbacks due to the summer heat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.