LAKE JACKSON — City residents no longer need to boil water before consumption, according to a news release from Lake Jackson officials.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use,” the release states.
As of noon Saturday, the city’s water has no restrictions and the boil water notice is rescinded, the release states.
Sediment in the water, most likely from home piping, may be common for those who experienced leaks, a social media post from city officials states. Residents can run the water from the farthest faucet on their homes, typically the outdoor faucet, or run each home faucet, for a few minutes to clear the line, the post states.
Homes or complexes remaining without water are those which required a shut-off because of a leak or internal infrastructure issue, the release states. Those without water who are not aware of any leaks should report problems to 979-415-2700. The city has returned its allocation of bottled water to the county for distribution to other cities still under a boil notice; citizens in need of bottled water can still get it at a neighboring city’s point of distribution, the release states.
All other entities tied to the Brazosport Water Authority remain notice to boil water before drinking, making ice, cooking and brushing teeth. Household uses including washing dishes, doing laundry and bathing do not require boiling. Updates from other municipalities regarding water sample test results and whether the water is safe for consumption are anticipated in the coming days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.