Christ Lutheran Church teaches the love of God this week at Camp Hope.
Camp Hope is a two-week youth-led vacation bible school that usually hosts 20 to 30 kids from kindergarten to sixth grade to learn about God and the Bible.
“This is going pretty good. We have about 20 Kids, which is right about where it usually is, which is good, and the kids are all really well behaved and it’s been pretty smooth so far,” camp manager Mia Mintz said.
The camp is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is packed full of games, lessons, snacks and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, splash days. Within this, the children learn about a story based on the weekly theme, which this week is “Discovering Change Through…”
“We do a skit about today’s story and they go into a rotation called Manna, and they just go over the story and talk about it and then they come to their games rotation. Then they come to their snack rotation and they go to Explore which is kind of like arts and crafts. Next they go to Imaginarium which is where they sing songs and learn the songs that we sing during Alpha and Omega,” youth staffer Justin Mintz said. “During those rotations, they just talk about the story, what happened and it usually has a memory verse from the story that the kids are supposed to kind of remember and the leaders can make it fun and sing a song to it or make movements.”
Camp Hope contains a few things that make the bible school unique, one being the fact that the program is an all day, five day-a-week camp with the offer of an extra hour and a half before and after camp that children can stay if necessary for the parents. Another is that it is almost completely run by youth volunteers.
“It’s $50 a week plus pizza if they want it, where else can you find 9:30 to 3:30 for 10 bucks a day,” church member Mary Morgan said. “And if some children can’t afford it, we do offer scholarships and so if a child can’t afford to come, that is not a deal breaker by any means. We just want them to be able to be here. It’s helpful for parents. So I think we tried to do everything we can to make it a fun thing to make it affordable and to make it worthwhile. The staffers are very responsible, but there are also adults here at all times for emergencies, or to handle something the youths aren’t able to.”
Many campers come back throughout the years to the program, and once they age out of Camp Hope, they become staffers and volunteers to run the program. Although the structure and the activities remain the same, the theme is different every year to keep it interesting for the kids.
“I just like the tradition. I think it’s cool how the same thing is kept and some of the little kids, they’ve stayed here, kind of like me, come here every year and you get ready for it,” Justin Mintz said. “It’s like a fun thing to do all summer. You can’t wait for it.”
Campers are able to attend both weeks or one week of the camp. All children of the area are welcome no matter their religious affiliation.
“We don’t have many kids in the congregation so it is really for every kid in this community. We don’t care if they go to church or if they don’t go to church. It is just a fun place to come and learn about faith and learn about God’s grace and goodness,” Morgan said.
