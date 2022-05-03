A 2019 audit on how much it would cost to fully bring the Clute municipal pool into compliance with new state standard estimated the work at about $925,000. A story in the April 27 edition of The Facts contained an incorrect figure.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Rollover accident shuts down stretch of Highway 332 in Lake Jackson
- Police beat April 28, 2022
- Alvin educator accused of improper relationship
- Kevin Wayne Garner
- Clute looks to decide fate of city pool
- Columbia High incident ignites controversy
- 6 seniors make first team
- State leaders laud Bonnen; college dedicates building in his honor
- Donald “Donnie” Dwayne Rice
- ELECTION Q&A: Former LJ officer challenges council incumbent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Read sues Brazoria County (3)
- Columbia High incident ignites controversy (2)
- Angleton officer suspended after a weekend incident (2)
- Andre “Dre” Lewis Lunford (1)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Changed Bonnen delivers wise words (1)
- Corinna Elaine Moczygemba Williams (1)
- Gary Alvin Rodgers (1)
- Irene Ella Zwahr (1)
- Terry honored for roles on port, in community (1)
- Odella Caldwell (1)
- Barry Lane Hughes (1)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Treat all refugees the same (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for April 8, 2022 (1)
- TAKE OUR POLL: Should Lake Jackson allow residents to raise a limited number of chickens in their backyards? (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Border initiative not as tough as it sounds (1)
- Mary Sue Beard Smith (1)
- Freeport EDC awards student for logo design (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Click above for Submission Form ↑
Latest News
- Early voting closes today
- Angleton students among top 10 in state
- You're hired! Free job fair can help seekers launch, elevate careers
- More solar power coming to county
- Sweeny trio leading Bulldogs into postseason
- Police beat for May 3, 20922
- GOLF COLUMN: Junior league begin to form
- Area Sports Roundup: Ladycats roll in bidistrict round
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.