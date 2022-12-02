Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas sing-along with members. Bring a dish to share. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Giving Tree Stroll: 2 to 7 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
Holiday Christmas Open House: 1 to 5 p.m. Holiday open houses at participating Brazoria businesses. Vendors welcome to set up in front of So & Sew, The Depot and the Rambling Rose Antique Store. No charge for setup. Call Janet at 979-798-1959, Kathy at 979-248-6523 or Kenneth at 979-798-0003.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Dec. 14; winners announced Dec. 15. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net
Gingerbread House Contest: 6 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Historic Depot Centre 200 Depot Centre Blvd., Alvin. Free, family friendly and open to the public; (13 years and older) pre- registration required. Hosted by Alvin Parks and Recreation. Call 281-388-4299.
The Christmas Train: 6 to 9 p.m. weekends through Dec. 23 at Victory Camp, 1407 Victory Lane, Alvin. Enjoy a ride through a winter wonderland in open-air railroad coaches. Call 281-388-2267.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Dec. 19. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Saturday
Light Up First Capitol: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Holiday shopping market, Santa’s Workshop at Heritage Hall, Holiday Bistro provided by the ladies of Lighthouse Church 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas performances 1 to 3 p.m. Call 979-345-3921 or visit westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com
Christmas In The Park: 3 p.m. at A.M. Chick Anderson Park, 102 S. Main St., Sweeny. Celebrate the fellowship of the Christmas season with friends and neighbors. Candyland Christmas theme with vendors, entertainment, ad parade at dusk and much more. Call 979-235-0519.
Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Fire Station, 314 E. Clay St. Pi Lambda Sorority presents pancake breakfast, photos with Santa and a fire truck ride. $7.Tickets at Lady Bug Gifts & Embroidery 979-459-2002 or Clip R Curl 979-239-7735.
Chili Cook-off: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Light Up the First Capitol event. Set up begins at 8 a.m. at Heritage Hall. Turn in fajitas at noon. Turn in chili at 1 p.m. Awards at 1:30 p.m. Paying top three in chili, $500 for first place. Entry fee is $50 for chili and $20 for fajitas, 60/40 fajita split. 508 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Call Sheree Nesrsta at 979-299-8949.
Sugarplum Market: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561, 203 E. San Bernard St. , Brazoria. Shop more than 50 vendors, silent auction, pictures with Santa, the Sugarplum Fairy and the Grinch. Chicken spaghetti dinner $15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To-go plates available. Quilt raffle tickets $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds benefit local veterans and their families. Contact Kelly at kdw2123@yahoo.com, 979-299-0597 or look for the brazoriasugarplummarket on Facebook.
Paw-lidays Adoption Event: noon to 3 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Painting with dogs, hot cocoa bar, adoptable dogs, pictures with Santa, pet bed and collar giveaway, and free microchips. Call 979-285-2340.
Christmas Under the Stars: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of West Columbia, 226 S. Broad St. Experience Christmas with a living Nativity under the stars. Call 979-345-3244.
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Breakfast With Santa: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Sweeny Fire and Rescue Station, 222 Pecan St., Sweeny. Young and old are invited to join Santa for breakfast and to ride the fire truck with members of the Sweeny Fire and Rescue team. $8 a plate includes all activities. Call 979-373-6104.
Church Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St. Angleton. Call 979-849-5722.
Bunco Day: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $20 per person. Games, food, drinks, and dessert. Call 979-798-2288.
Free Breakfast With Santa: 9 to 11 a.m. at Covenant Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Pancakes with sausage, crafts, story time, Santa and nativity photos available. Also giving away coats and socks. Call 979-297-3049.
Christmas with the Fishes: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Dive show, games, and more. Donate to local food pantry and receive free Christmas ornament. Call 979-292-0100.
Annual Home for the Holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Free, family friendly and open to the public. Vendors, entertainment, activities, light parade and more. Hosted by Alvin Parks and Recreation. Call 281-388-4299.
Breakfast & Fire Truck Ride With Santa: 8 to 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Fire Dept., 314 E. Clay St. Fire truck rides. Hosted by Pi-Lambda Sorority and WC Fire Dept. Call 979-345-3416.
Gritty Grinch Trail 5K: 8 a.m. at Hanson Park, 18499 Highway 35, West Columbia. Call 979-417-1627.
Light Up the First Capitol Festival: 10 a.m. at American Legion, 700 Ave. B, West Columbia. Vendors, entertainment, live music by Zack Walther Band, games, food, kids’ activities and more. Parade lineup starts at 6 p.m. Call 979-345-3921.
Santa Paws: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BASF Dog Park, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Festive costume contest, refreshments, vendors, pet and holiday goodie bags and more. $10 photo fee with Santa Paws. Call 979-297-4533.
Community Nutcracker Market: 11 am. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Indoor market; array of vendors including children’s vendors. Photo opportunities; bring your child dressed as their favorite character. Email razodazzleevents@gmail.com
Dec. 4
Blue Santa Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bulldog Cafe, 714 N. Main St. Sweeny. $15 per plate; tickets available at Sweeny Police Department or Bulldog Cafe. Call 979-548-3111.
Teddy Bear Carnival: 2 to 4 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. An afternoon of fun, carnival games, live performances and much more. General admission $5 or $20 for a family up to six in the same household. Also will be accepting items for children entering foster care. Will benefit Gulf Coast CASA. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org.
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 1 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Fish Fry and Bake Sale: 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dine in or take out; $12 plates or $5 Vietnamese sandwiches. Call 979-798-2288.
