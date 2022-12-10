ANGLETON — The project known as the Coastal Spine — and colloquially as the Ike Dike — has made another advance as the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 was added to the National Defense Authorization Act approved this week by the U.S. House.
The Coastal Spine Project has been in the planning since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office began a study in 2015 into constructing a storm risk management and ecosystem restoration project to protect the Gulf’s coastline and its communities in the event of natural disasters.
The nearly $20 million study was submitted to Congress, where it has undergone different iterations and was included as part of the WRDA bill before it was absorbed into the defense bill and voted on in Thursday’s Congressional session.
One of the 350 approving votes for the defense bill — 80 were cast against — was from Congressman Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, whose district stretched along the Texas Gulf Coast the project is intended to protect from major storms and tidal events.
“This bill also includes the authorization for the Coastal Spine, the nation’s most ambitious infrastructure project and one of my highest priorities since arriving in Congress,” Weber said in a news release. “The Texas Gulf Coast is home to millions of people, countless homes and jobs, and numerous refineries. This project will ensure our coastline has the necessary infrastructure to help protect against future storms.”
The U.S. Senate already made tweaks to the bill but it must vote on the House’s version to take the law to President Joe Biden’s desk, Weber Communications Director Laynee Buckels said. Though she notes the road to the White House will be, as always, more complicated than that.
“Now we have authorization for the Coastal Spine so the next step in the process is to get appropriations for the project,” Buckels said. “The funding for the project.”
Once the funding has been secured, the Senate will take up the bill again.
“It will be sent to the Senate for further approval,” Buckels said. “Basically, the bill that we voted on, the NDAA, already got approval on the Senate side. They made all their deals and took what they wanted out or added and then they sent it to us to vote on.”
If the Senate approves the final bill, she said it was likely that the president would sign it into law.
Locally, the Coastal Spine would include a proposed floodgate between Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as extending the existing seawall, creating a 15.8-mile-long ring barrier. The restoration of marshes, oyster reefs and beaches to reduce erosion and flooding that has gradually become more of a problem due to the development of land is also a major part of the project.
A lift gate for Port Freeport’s barge canal, similar to the proposed tidal gate, is also among the resultant projects, with the Velasco Drainage District saying that they will be ready to begin construction on that and additional pump projects once they are approved.
WRDA was one of two bills which included the Spine, the other being the Coastal Spine Authorization Act, which had been introduced in July by lawmakers, including Weber. The Act was submitted in conjunction with a near-identical piece of legislation in the Senate, which was co-sponsored by Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. It was meant to be a secondary way to secure authorization for the project should WRDA fail to progress through Congress.
Once approval is reached, the project could take an estimated 12 to 20 years to complete and last about 50 years before needing replacement. The federal government is expected to shoulder about 65 percent of the cost involved.
