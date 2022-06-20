FREEPORT — After months of infighting and allegations between councilmen Troy Brimage and Jeff Pena, a special meeting to discuss the findings of an independent investigation into their business arrangements resulted in no action being taken.
The special meeting Friday night happened entirely behind closed doors. After two hours, council returned to open session and immediately adjourned.
Pena had been accused of using knowledge from his position on the Freeport Economic Development Corp. to an unfair advantage in his purchase of the former Boys and Girls Club office.
In return, Pena accused Brimage of receiving city-owned riverfront property without paying for it through his company, Braztex, as well as saying he and his company might have received improper payments almost a decade ago before Brimage won city office. Claims included $200,000 of funds earmarked for Braztex in the city’s budget not being accounted for, as well as the questioning of a $140,000 payment to Braztex within a week of Brimage's election.
When an initial investigation by City Attorney Chris Duncan into the allegations both men had cast against each other came up empty, the council hired a third party to begin anew. The Austin law firm of Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal and Zech conducted the new investigations.
Charles Zech and Ricardo Navarro of the firm discussed the findings with council members Friday
At the January meeting in which council authorized the probe, multiple members of the council verbally affirmed a need for transparency with the citizens and taxpayers of Freeport.
Brimage did not attend Friday's meeting. Mayor Brooks Bass and councilmen Pena, Jerry Cain and Mario Muraira were present for the executive session, along with City Manager Tim Kelty.
