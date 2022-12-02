ANGLETON — A Rosharon man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted an Alvin High School student last year will serve two life sentences, one after the other.
A jury convicted John Eloy Orozco on Thursday of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in a case involving a 14-year-old Alvin High School student after hearing evidence he lured her to his car under the ruse he was a truancy officer, raped her and then dropped her off at home.
Orozco, then 36, had filmed much of the interaction using a cell phone, including him committing the crimes. Prosecutors used that evidence against him in proving the multi-stage assault that started in the back seat of the sedan he was driving and continued in the wooded area near the Chocolate Bayou Boat Ramp off of Highway 35.
“He recorded himself in excruciating detail. It’s very painful to watch, to the point he showed himself, his face, on camera,” Assistant District Attorney Travis Townsend said.
Orozco also had the victim identify herself on camera by name and age, he said.
“Once that evidence was presented in court, it laid out, basically, the state’s case, especially on the sex assault,” Townsend said.
The victim left a bracelet behind in the area where she was assaulted. Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators located the bracelet that night while the victim went to HCA Alvin medical center for examination and treatment. Genetic evidence was also collected, which forensic scientists testified pointed to Orozco as the attacker.
The trial began with jury selection Monday afternoon and ended Thursday morning after Judge Terri Holder read a hefty list of sentencing guidelines to the jury.
After closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, it took only minutes for the jury to find Orozco guilty on both counts.
Prosecutors asked the jury to pass down the harshest possible sentence, citing a previous conviction for sexual assault in 2005, for which Orozco had received 10 years probation, and his failure to register as a sex offender as reasons he should be put permanently behind bars.
“He thinks that he can just run roughshod over this community,” Assistant District Attorney Kenyata Thompson said to the jury, pointing out what she saw as a lack of worry over the possibility of being caught or punished for his actions.
Townsend pointed to the video as evidence of how dangerous Orozco had become.
“He’s become emboldened and fearless,” he said.
Orozco looked straight ahead or down at the table for most of Thursday’s proceedings, no outward emotion evident on his face.
A jury already having found his client guilty, defense attorney Bill Leathers sought some degree of leniency for Orozco based on the kidnapping charge, as he had dropped the victim at her home after the crime.
“He did one identifiably charitable thing,” Leathers said about Orozco taking the victim to her home. “That ought to count for something.”
It took jurors less than 30 minutes to decide on two life sentences.
Following the jury’s decision, Holder judged that Orozco would serve the sentences consecutively instead of concurrently, meaning he will likely spend the rest of his natural life in prison.
The victim’s aunt relayed a victim impact statement from the student once the trial had concluded, detailing the effect the crime has had on her mental health, social relationships and schooling. She called Orozco a sick weirdo who deserved to burn in hell.
Holder asked the victim, who had testified the previous day and was present at the sentencing, to approach the bench and had a hushed conversation with the teen, pausing for a moment to dab tears from her eyes with a tissue.
Orozco has been identified as a suspect in two other pending sexual assault cases, including one recently filed and one involving a family member, prosecutors said.
