ANGLETON
Quiet zone question on agenda
The Angleton City Council will discuss a possible amendment with HDR Engineering to revise the Notice of Establishment for the Engineering Quiet Zone Reaffirmation Project. The city has undergone a number of projects to ensure its railroad infrastructure is in compliance with requirements to have an official quiet zone for the city in which the train does not have to blow its whistle as it approaches crossings.
In other business, the city will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment of a city secretary and evaluate the presiding judge. Members will also tackle a number of platting and variance questions for the J. De J. Valderas Survey, Angleton Park Place, the Live Oak Ranch subdivision and the corner of CR 220 and Highway 288B.
Discussions of donating the fire department’s old engine for training, merging the Better Living Corporation and the Parks and Recreation boards, creating a half-cent sales tax subsidy for recreation department operation costs and funding a generator for the Angleton Recreation Center also are scheduled.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Hearing scheduled on VW tax abatement
Multiple special meetings are scheduled for Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court, beginning with a short meeting to address the Volkswagen Tax Abatement request. The Freeport City Council recently re-approved an agreement that included creating a reinvestment zone, a necessary step before the county could look at VW’s request.
Discussion on the topic will continue in regular session of the second scheduled meeting. Other business will include the County Engineer discussing supplemental surveying services for the Courthouse Expansion Project, a partial award of funding for the CR 59 widening project and closed sessions for discussion of potential litigation.
A third meeting will follow in the afternoon regarding tax resale.
The abatement hearing is set for 8:59 a.m., the meeting at 9 a.m. and the tax resale at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in Angleton.
DANBURY
Utilities ordinance workshop set
The Danbury City Council will have a special workshop meeting to discuss Utility Ordinance 20-03. The council seeks to bring the ordinance up to date with an eye for action on changing the sections dealing with rental properties.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
SWEENY
City manager to provide budget information
The Sweeny City Council will meet to discuss updating the 2019 Bond Issue Water Improvements Project and a proposed right-of-way permit application for users of utility rights-of-way with the city manager. She will also present the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 annual budget.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
SWEENY
Legal personnel issues to be discussed
There will be a special meeting of the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees to discuss what actions, if any, to take regarding current legal matters involving the school district. An open session will follow a closed, executive session for action. Personnel may also be discussed.
This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
A meeting of the Sweeny ISD Safety and Security Committee will follow later in the week to establish participants for a Threat Assessment Team.
The meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Budget discussion on agenda
The City Council of Surfside Beach will meet for a workshop to plan the fiscal year 2022-23 budget for the General Fund, System Fund, Hotel and Motel Fund and Beach Fund.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Surfside City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
