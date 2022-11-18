FREEPORT — City Council, with one absence and a vacancy, barely had enough members to move forward on ordinances necessary to claim more than $1.8 million in grants designated for Freeport.
Mayor Brooks Bass and councilmen Mario Muraira and Jerry Cain attended the unusual 3:15 p.m. meeting Tuesday to choose from the options presented by Finance Director Cathy Ezell and City Manager Tim Kelty. Deadlines associated with the grant necessitate the special meeting.
“The city of Freeport, like a lot of cities in the state of Texas, has been blessed in receiving or potentially receiving some additional funds from the General Land Office in excess of $1.8 million and we have certain timelines that we’re bumping up against,” Bass said.
Ezell explained where the funds are being processed through the Houston Galveston Area Council.
“This program is through the General Land Office, the GLO. It is the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Regional Method of Distribution,” Ezell said. “These are funds that were given to HGAC to disperse to all the cities and counties in the area. Our portion of it is $1,837,967. The money is ours; however, we have to have a project that meets the guidelines.”
It also must be submitted by a January deadline, which is why Ezell believed the special meeting was needed. Council had several steps it needed to approve as part of the process.
First up was a resolution to award a contract to GrantWorks, a company that specializes in writing grant proposals, to handle the required application and grant administration. Kelty and Ezell both spoke highly of GrantWorks, one of six proposals the city received for services; its fees will come straight from the grant.
“I have worked with GrantWorks at other various cities I have worked with and they are excellent,” Ezell said.
A contract with Freese and Nichols to provide engineering and architectural services for the application and upcoming project then earned approval. It scored highest out of four proposals submitted, and its current work with the city on sewer and wastewater systems received strong marks from Ezell and Kelty.
“They’re doing well,” Kelty said. “They actually have stepped up their game in the last couple months in terms of timeliness, which was really the only concern that I had.”
The city hasn’t made a final decision on which project it ill submit for grant funding; GrantWorks and Freese and Nichols were scheduled to meet Thursday to narrow down options. Ezell and Bass pointed to the water system as the likely candidate, but pumping stations or the water tower also are possibilities, Ezell said. Timing will be a key factor, she said.
“We’re receiving a lot of money and have projects fixing to start probably the first of the year on our sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment plant, but also want to ensure that we have fresh, clean drinking water,” Bass said.
