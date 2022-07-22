Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Domino’s Dough Show: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show: 7 p.m. show begins at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Lamb/goat show, $25/head, Contact: 9798-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
American Legion Friday Night Dance: 7:30 to 10:45 p.m., at 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. $10 per person. Live Band. Setups, beer & wine. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
Webb’s First Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring your Nerf guns and chairs. Call 281-388-4299.
Free Farmers Market: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program focused on meeting emotional, spiritual and physical needs through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit mbc809.org.
Outdoor Discovery Day Camp: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Indoor and outdoor games and activities. Registration at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog or call 979-849-4364.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-76 61 or visit bcfas.org.
Saturday
Sweeny Lions Club Back To School Event: 4 p.m. at Backyard Park, 664 Main St, Sweeny. School supplies, popcorn, and information of dental and health care. Contact Neal Bess 979-292-4028 or nnrvpark@windstream.com.
Firefighter Battles Cancer Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Gym, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. Bingo, auction, lunch, raffle and lots of kids activities. All proceeds go to help family. Call 979-824-0455.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Hilltop Fellowship Family Day: 1 to 5 p.m. at Hilltop Fellowship, 1209 Mulcahy, Damon. Food, snow cones, and fun. Call 979-285-7545.
Water Well Education: 10 a.m. at Friends of the River San Bernard Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Visit sanbernardriver.com.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Exploring Chocolate Bayou. Call 979-864-1541, Ext. 7, or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show: 6 to 8:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Lamb/goat show, $35/ring/head. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Sunday
Taste and See Gathering God’s Power: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First UMC Fellowship Hall, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Unique opportunity to hear, know and taste God’s word. Contact 979-265-2362 or wesleyfumc@sbcglobal.net.
First Christian Church Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Donors will need valid ID. Call Amber Peterson at 979-297-2549.
Monday
Playing With Lightning: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Domino’s Dough Show: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Reading Magic Show Starring John O’Bryant: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Quilting Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County AgriLife Extension office, 21017 CR 171 Angleton. $5 supply fee. Call 979-964-1558 or email shana.kutac@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.