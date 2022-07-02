LAKE JACKSON — An effort to bolster the area’s water supply by building a desalination plant is making progress after seven years, those behind the project say.
Beginning in 2015, the Brazosport Water Authority began the process of building a desalination plant that converts brackish groundwater. After several privately proposed desalination projects failed to materialize in the early 2000s, BWA incorporated one in its the master plan it developed in 2011.
The project, then estimated to cost about $53 million for a 10 million-gallon-a-day plant, received the go-ahead from the BWA’s member cities in early 2014. Bonds to finance the project were sold in December 2015.
At the time it was proposed, the desalination plant’s capacity would allow the authority to distribute the full amount of water which it is contracted to supply, which was just less than 10 million gallons a day. Having just come out of a historic drought, finding a potable water source other than the Brazos River was a priority.
The widespread drought conditions the state is experiencing show why the project is still important, BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said.
“The reason for this project is for what we’re going through right now, limited or no water flow in the river in times like this,” he said. “The big thing is the need for the project is during times with low flow in the river such as now, and to be able to pull brackish water.”
Progress on the plant admittedly has been sluggish, BWA Board President Juan Longoria said.
“Since 2015, it was slowed down due to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and then COVID hit,” he said. “This project is moving much slower than I thought because of the pandemic and the ability of piping and other things that slowed the whole project down.”
The authority is waiting on pumps and motors for two wells to arrive. The pilot plant, a smaller-scale version of the desalination plant that will allow the process to be tested and determine what type of water pretreatment will be required, has been ordered and should be delivered around the first of the year.
“Right now we’re waiting on pumps and motors for the wells so we can finish construction of the wells and, as soon as that’s done, we’re running a pilot study. After, we’ll finish the initial pretreatment design,” Woodruff said.
The pilot plant is a crucial step in the process, Longoria said. It will be fed from three wells, which already have been drilled — one is at the plant and two are located on the south side of 2004 near the Brazos River.
“What we were told is that the pilot plant will be in play in December of this year,” he said. “This is a small pilot plant that will test different filters before we build the full-scale desalination plant.”
Funding for the project comes from two bonds issued by the BWA — $5.6 million worth in 2015 and another $22.7 million a year later. The latter covered the plant, two wells and piping.
After paying on those bonds for six years, Longoria is anxious to see what they’re paying for. He hopes it is soon.
“We’re at the mercy of the supply chain,” Longoria said. “We have parts and pieces coming available and the project can be moved forward.”
