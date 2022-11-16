FREEPORT — A lack of protection against a liquefaction pipe becoming overpressurized led to the June 8 explosion at the Freeport LNG plant, a third-party investigation determined.
The company Tuesday released the findings of IFO Group’s investigation into the incident, which knocked the Quintana terminal’s liquefaction operation offline for the last five months.
“Isolation of a piping segment continuing cryogenic liquefied natural gas without proper overpressure protection, which LNG then warmed and expanded due to exposure to ambient conditions, resulting in a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion, or BLEVE, and the rupturing of the piping segment,” IFO reported as the direct cause of the explosion.
Deficiencies in valve testing, not using indicator alarms that could have warned operators to changes in gas temperature and the allowance of operator discretion to close valves, which allowed the gas to become isolated, were cited as root causes, according to the summary released by Freeport LNG.
Contributing factors found by IFO included a lack of comprehensiveness in a 2016 Hazard and Operability study to see the potential for the blocked pipe. Other reasons given as potentially adding to the problem were a failure to diagnose the movement in a timely manner and operator fatigue as a result of “significant overtime needs.”
The IFO Group has provided recommendations for resolving the issues, a necessary step in regulators allowing the plant to resume operation.
The IFO Group, according to literature on their website, is a Woodlands-based company with offices in Conroe and Beaumont which “offers comprehensive expertise in occupational health and safety, process safety management, fire and explosion, audit and incident investigation services.”
Heather Browne, Freeport LNG’s director of corporate communications, said in the statement the company has enhanced its valve testing processes, among other procedural changes, to avoid blocked pipes in the future.
“Freeport LNG is also updating its training program to address causes of the incident, as well as identification and diagnosis of abnormal operating conditions in the facility,” the statement reads.
The company also has hired an independent consultant to review its storage and transfer operating procedures, control systems maintenance, inspections procedures, personnel qualifications and training programs as it takes steps to improve where recommendations were made, according to the news release.
One of the largest changes would appear to be in staffing. Freeport LNG plans to increase its workforce by more than 30 percent, it said, including creating new departments to oversee improvements in training, operations, quality assurance and business performance.
“Freeport LNG is committed to emerging from the June 8 incident with an unmatched focus on safety, operational integrity and operational excellence,” Browne’s statement said.
FLNG estimated the cost of the damage at about $67 million in a July report to regulators.
An estimate of when the plant would resume liquefaction was not included in the statement.
November has been a roller coaster for the energy company, which began with the investigative report from EnergyWire. The report, later picked up by Bloomberg, included information from a report by the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained from a Freedom of Information request. It indicated plant managers had known of a potential problem at least two days before the incident and a consultant had been there just the day before. However, management decided against closing the plant down at the time.
On Friday, a social media storm hit the company as unverified rumors began to spread on Twitter that additional problems had been found, delaying the resumption of business as usual. When running at full capacity, the Quintana Island facility accounts for around 4 percent of the world’s liquid natural gas capacity and processes 2.38 billion cubic feet of gas per day, cooling it to temperatures that allow for easier transport.
Shortly after the rumors began to spread, a fake press release from FLNG hit the internet claiming that the plant was set to begin processing again. As a result of the twitter debacle, December gas futures dropped 7.4 percent in Friday morning trading.
Both the rumor and the notice were refuted by FLNG, denying any statement had been made by the company regarding its readiness to reopen, period.
