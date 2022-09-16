Rolling up her sleeves, knee-deep in flour is not how Andrea Vacek thought she would spend her working days.
Now that she has found a job that feeds her creativity as well as her talent, she feels that she has found her niche.
Vacek is set to have her television appearance debut on Season 12 of Halloween Wars with Zak Bagans on the Food Network, beginning on Sept. 18.
The show is spin-off of the popular Cake Wars series, and Vacek entered the competition as the cakemaker artist for her team.
Growing up, she was discouraged by many schools and professional organizations to stay away from art, Vacek said.
They told her there was no career in art and she couldn’t really draw or paint well, so it seemed like a good idea to go the traditional path to get her degrees, she said.
Graduating from Brazoswood High School in the Class of 2000, she originally pursued journalism and graduated with her undergrad from the University of Florida.
She continued her education, obtaining her master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Houston at Clear Lake, focusing on individuals with post-traumatic stress.
Her path to cake making began when she entered a dessert contest at her former workplace.
At the time, she had no aspirations for cake designing, but the thrill of making cakes for friends and family activated an interest in baking, she said.
“I had never really done cakes and I tried it and everybody was so stoked about it. It went really well and I didn’t really get much, just like maybe a $10 gift certificate or something like that. Nothing mind-blowing, but it really kind of re-sparked this interest in creating art, even in the culinary sense,” Vacek said.
She didn’t think cake making was a career either, but with others in her position getting laid off every couple of years including herself, she felt she had to reroute her career path.
Vacek found herself at a point where she was a stay-at-home mother and unemployed, so for her son’s first birthday, she decided to go big.
“I had been unemployed for 18 months and I couldn’t afford one of those Pinterest-perfect birthday parties for him that I just so desperately wanted. So I was like ‘I’m getting pretty decent at this thing. Let me just see if I can do it’... and I did. It was just kind of like the birth of a new venture,” Vacek said.
“She made a Hungry Caterpillar cake and it was just fantastic and so she just continued doing that for kids’ birthdays or my birthday or other birthdays,” Vacek’s mom and Clute resident Pamela Brown said.
That inspired Vacek to prove the naysayers wrong and open up a cake shop.
She told her mom she wanted to open it up, but made sure to let her know the education she received wasn’t wasted.
Vacek ended up going back to school and attended Brazosport Community College to help her with starting a business.
She opened her dessert shop, Bluebird Sweets, in 2013, in Billings, Montana, mainly for making cakes.
Since that first cake, Vacek’s seen a vast improvement in her work from her original baking days to current-day creations.
There were other times in the beginning when she wished no one saw her work.
“You kind of have to hold on to those images, kind of see how you’ve grown because otherwise you just feel like you aren’t improving and then you’d look back and go ‘Wow, that was only a year ago,’” Vacek said. “I remember how hard that cake was and now, I make it three times a week.”
Vacek mostly makes wedding cakes, but sculpting cakes brings her joy.
“I wish sculpture making had been presented to me as an art form as a child because I think I would have been a sculptor,” she said. “I really love doing all the musculature art.”
Some of the sculpted cakes Vacek has made include Star Wars and Harry Potter characters, dog cakes, deer cakes, giant hamburgers and a dragon cake.
Her peers encouraged her for years to make an appearance on the Food Network show, but she was afraid of not performing well on national television.
Vacek had come across applications and auditions through mass emails and Facebook cake groups. After reserving enough confidence, she decided to throw her name into the mix.
“I finally printed it (the application) out and sent it off with some work and the next thing I know producers called me to interview me,” Vacek said.
After a few Zoom auditions, the network told her she was a good candidate and offered her a position on the show. Without hesitation, she took it.
“We were all screaming, jumping up and down and trying to figure out how we were going to make this work because I run a bakery, so they gave us notice, but they also said I had to commit like six to eight weeks to the show.”
A tough obstacle during her experience on the show was being able to work long, consistent hours. They worked six days a week, regularly having close to 20-hour workdays, Vacek said.
“What you see on TV, in terms of the back end and like seeing all the nitty gritty and how it happened, it was really interesting. And then also watching how other professionals do their work, you just learn so much from it. There’s just a lot of takeaways from that.”
Vacek is on a team of three, joined by pumpkin carver Anthony Pater and sugar artist Cesar Barachina.
“We met each other before shooting and it felt like we knew each other forever and we still talk and bounce ideas off each other and things like that,” she said.
The show will air every Sunday, apart from the second episode, which will be Sept. 22 and the final episode the day before Halloween.
Each week one team will be eliminated until there is one team remains.
The winning team earns $50,000.
Vacek told Brown she needed her in Montana for six weeks to take care of the kids. Before Brown could say much more, she was given a plane ticket for the next day and she made the trip.
“I just got a phone call in January that said ‘mom, I need you’ she said ‘can you come to stay for six weeks,” Brown said.
Even with being asked to go, she did not know the reason why until two weeks ago.
“The only thing I knew is that she went away on a job and I kind of was putting things together, “ Brown said.
It was Brown’s birthday weekend when she found out where her daughter’s business had taken her. Vacek sent her a video of the show’s commercial to reveal to her mother what she had been up to in her absence.
“It’s been daily calls ever since back and forth just family calling her and we’re over the moon, we can’t say enough,” Brown said
In her everyday work, Vacek teaches online classes and recipes but will soon make her return to Texas in 2023.
Vacek will be a guest speaker at the “That Takes the Cake” event from March 31 to April 2 in Round Rock.
Her business brand stretches to Instagram, which features live videos of her putting flowers on cakes or answering questions about cake making.
“Brides are booking months in advance to make sure they get the job they want and that just blows my mind because when I first started people were calling me on Mondays’ asking, ‘Can I make a cake for Saturday?’ I’m like, ‘no, how can I make that work?” she said.
When she first got into cake making, it was expected to be a few years of experiments and to help get her mind off of other things. Instead, it has transformed her into a professional and she feels she has earned it.
“It’s so exciting to produce something beautiful and delicious at the same time,” Vacek said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.