ANGLETON — Leads in early voting translated to victory for Christiene Daniel and Mark Gongora in the Angleton City Council runoff elections Saturday.
In Position 1, Eric Brown, who had placed first in the May 7 election, took absentee voting, but fell behind Daniel in both early and Election Day balloting. The final tally was 512 votes for Daniel, or 65.22 percent, and 273 votes for Brown, amounting to 34.78 percent. The 785 vote total was a drop from the 1,096 votes cast in May.
For Daniel, this is her first political race and first victory.
“This is amazing. I’m just beyond grateful for all the support I’ve received on this entire journey and I’m extremely grateful for all the prayers and the kind words that Angleton citizens have shared with me,” Daniel said.
She extended congratulations to Gongora and said she was looking forward to working with the council.
In Position 5, first-time incumbent Mark Gongora held on to his seat and his lead from May, holding off challenger Blaine Smith. Gongora’s early voting tally made the difference, with a practical dead heat of only three votes separating them in the combined absentee and day-of totals.
In the end, Gongora took 426 votes and 55.76 percent to Smith’s 338 for 44.24 percent. The 764 total votes cast was a similar drop to Position 1, from the May total of 1,034.
“I’d like to thank the voters who came out and showed their support for me and also to my opponent who kept me honest and ran a clean race,” Gongora said.
The two got to know each other over the course of the campaign and found common ground, according to Gongora.
“Congratulations to Mark Gongora. It was a pretty close race, honestly, between me and him," Smith said. "I respect that me and him kept it very sportsmanlike and didn’t have any slandering between each other. I’ve gained a ton of friends along the way and I plan on doing it again sometime in the near future.”
The two winners will join Mayor Jason Perez and Councilmen Travis Townsend, John Wright and Cecil Booth.
The totals amounted to 6.63 percent of registered voters. All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. Council members serve two-year terms.
