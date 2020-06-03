Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Angleton Chamber Virtual Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards will be guest. Virtual caterer Filipp’s Café. $20 per person; $10 back in gift card. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Webinar: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to public. Hosted by Brazoria County Extension Service. Overview of the program for farm and ranch producers; clarification on eligibility. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org Call 979-864-1558 or email Jean Godwin at jean.godwin@ag.tamu.edu.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Target, 202 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Cher at 979-299-0009 or Chermona.Estes-Green@target.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Contact Joshua at 281-756-3688 or qjoshua@alvincollege.edu, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Thursday
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Live Toddler Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St. Give blood, save lives. Contact Tracie at 979-548-1877 or tcopeland@sweenyhospital.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Food distribution: 3 p.m. at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. First come, first served. Open to the public. Call Clara at 979-798-8776.
Spanish Story Time Live: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chi St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Joan at 979-297-4411 or joan.bell@brhstx.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hermann, 16100 South Freeway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Contact Regina at 713-413-5631 or Regina.Brandom@memorialhermann.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Contact Howard at 979-849-3681 or hgoe@goecycles.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 125 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Karla at 979-297-9757 or kam0077.s00808.us@wal-mart.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pomona, 4545 Pomona Parkway, Manvel. Give blood, save lives. Contact Lori at 832-914-8757 or Lori.Evans@fsresidential.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.