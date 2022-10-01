LAKE JACKSON
A love fo r music will combine with that for the Lone Star State for a special program featuring the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra and the co-hosts of “Texas Country Reporter.”
“A Texas Tribute” is the brainchild of Bob Phillips, who hosts a weekly syndicated television show with his wife, Kelli, and composer David Lovrien. The two have joined forces with the symphony on the Texas-themed show, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
“Texas Country Reporter” introduces viewers to oddball collectors, thought-provoking artists and everyday heroes with stops at backroads cafes and Texas landmarks along the way, according to the show’s website.
“It’s a show that Bob actually started 50 years ago now,” Senior Produce Mike Snyder said. “It’s moved around TV stations. The name of it has changed a couple times. But he was just a cub reporter at a TV station here in Dallas, and him and some coworkers had an idea to do a show like we do. The audience seemed to like it and he’s been doing it ever since.”
Not really a music show, what program focuses on regular people doing something they care about, often in smaller towns and out of the way places, to provide positive, feel-good stories. It’s meant to be little slices of Texas that make this state so interesting and different, Snyder said.
CBS newsman Charles Kuralt’s 1976 bicentennial road trip to all 50 states inspired Phillips to create a Texas-themed version, Lovrien said.
Phillips worked with Lovrien to combine music with a script based on the television program’s premise after hearing Lovrien perform a Texas-themed concert in Richardson.
“I basically created a soundtrack to go with that script that sort of amplifies the emotional moments and sort of puts you in the places that they talk about and that they read historical excerpts from,” Lovrien said.
That soundtrack and script were shared with the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Brian Casey added some local flavor to the show for Saturday’s concert.
Community members who make up the orchestra will perform the music while Bob and Kelli Phillips host and narrate the event, taking the audience through a Texas timeline of history sprinkled with comedy and heartwarming stories.
“It’s community folks, and we have a wide range of ages, a wide range of ability levels and we hire in a few players to fill out the instrumentation,” Casey said. ”It’s just so ingeniously composed that it’s going to come together beautifully.”
Although the Texas country theme is very infectious, Casey’s favorite piece is “Oil Boom,” he said.
“It’s a very exciting time in the history of Texas, and there’s a lot of anticipation and there’s a little bit of a ragtime feel,” Casey said. “So as Bob and Kelly are narrating about the beginning of the oil industry in Texas, we’re playing these cute little ragtime melodies and there’s even a kind of a trombone solo that depicts somebody having a little too much to drink at the bar. They’re slipping and sliding a little bit. So I think of the whole production, ‘Oil Boom’ is just really fun.”
The most exciting aspect of the show for Casey is incorporating a musical piece that has local roots to Brazoria County alone, he said.
In the 1980s, former music teacher and composer Ethel Darr Peebles lived in Lake Jackson for a number of years and wrote “Glorious Texas,” which will be a big part of the show, Casey said.
“We’re going to do the world premiere of the piece within this format with orchestra and then a male quartet,” Casey said. “We’re really excited about that. It’s a really interesting piece of music and it’s just fun to have the ‘Texas Country Reporter’ production include this piece with local roots on their concert. We’re very honored to have the opportunity.”
The reception to the show has been positive, with laughter, tears and people joining in the singing, Snyder said.
“We really have sort of hit the whole breadth of the human experience here with what we’ve tried to share about Texas,” he said.
Bob and Kelli Phillips love engaging with the audience and having fun telling jokes, and anyone who likes the show will enjoy that, Lovrien said. The audience will see how much the couple love the state of Texas, he said.
“I think if you love the state of Texas as well, that emotions are going to well up with you. We’re going to play your heartstrings if we can,” Lovrien said.
