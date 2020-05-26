LAKE JACKSON — Amber Roberts didn’t become a registered nurse to just not help.
“Everybody will tell you, my whole entire life I just always gave as much as I can,” she said.
Roberts had just finished orientation for a nursing job when the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, and then she was furloughed.
“So I had been sitting there two weeks, and just started praying about it,” Roberts said. “I kid you not, the next morning my recruiter that I had been working with called me … ecstatic, and said, ‘Amber, you’re going to New York!’”
Roberts worked her first shift at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Facility in Brooklyn on April 13. Her contract was scheduled to end on June 30, but she’s chosen to extend it until July 11, and play the rest by ear, she said.
She talked over her initial decision with her husband, and then with her children, she said. While Roberts’ youngest didn’t really understand, her son didn’t want her to go, but was supportive, she said.
“I always try to put things into perspective … so I explained it to them that if their mommy were in the hospital and there weren’t enough nurses to help their mommy, they would want someone to come from anywhere to help,” she said.
Then she told her in-laws, and her parents, she said.
Roberts’ father, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom, was very supportive of her decision, Roberts said.
As the deputy emergency management coordinator for Lake Jackson, Sidebottom is fighting COVID-19 as a first responder, and Roberts is fighting COVID-19 in New York, so it’s kind of like something they do as a family, Sidebottom said.
“I’ve been in law enforcement 28 years and I was a soldier for eight and a half … and I understand what it takes to leave your family and go in harm’s way,” he said. “She basically has seen me her entire life be a first responder or soldier, and so she basically has that same passion to serve. She has a servant’s heart.”
Sidebottom would venture to say he was the first family member to support her decision 100 percent, he said.
“I’m very proud of her … knowing the sacrifice that she was making and the danger that she was going into — yet she still had the courage to do it,” he said. “I really am proud of her for being strong in that way.”
It can be emotional to be away from her family, and some days are better than others, Roberts said.
“But I’m constantly reminded of why I’m here,” she said.
There’s not a typical day in her job, so Roberts takes it moment-by-moment — one minute they may be dealing with a psychiatric issue or a gunshot wound, and the next, a patient with suspected COVID-19 could go into respiratory failure, Roberts said.
She suits up in personal protective equipment every morning, and every time she leaves the unit, even just to go to the bathroom, she must go through a screening process, she said.
“You take the precautions that you know that you need, and treat every case as the worst case scenario,” Roberts said.
There are moments of reflection where Roberts might wonder if she has her mask on correctly, or whether she is as protected as she can be, but she’s not fearful of the situation overall, she said.
“If I were, I would just be too intimidated by the virus alone,” she said. “I think that’s all a God thing, giving me that perfect peace.”
Through her entire journey, she’s placed her faith in God, Roberts said.
“I know that this is part of what I’ve always known,” Roberts said. “That God had something great for me to do and I would’ve never in a million years thought it would’ve been something like this.
“A lot of people say I’m a hero but I’m really not,” she said. “I’m just Amber Roberts.”
