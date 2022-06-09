ANGLETON — A Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged while assigned to provide support after the school shooting in Uvalde has been fired, the department announced Wednesday night.
A news release posted at 9 p.m. to the department’s social media account states Christopher Lofton, a two-year veteran of the department, “has been permanently relieved of duty” as a result of the events in Uvalde. He is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office, the release states.
Lofton was one of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers sent June 2 to Uvalde after a statewide call for law enforcement agencies to send assistance to local departments after the shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead, according to the release.
While assigned there, Lofton violated multiple department policies and was found to be a danger to himself and others, according to the release.
“The actions of Deputy Lofton were not consistent with this department’s mission and should not minimize the outstanding work other good men and women have done and continue to do for the grieving community of Uvalde,” the release states.
The June 4 incident happened in living quarters being used by visiting law enforcement officers. Lofton’s behavior resulted in him being charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine, and his arrest by Uvalde County authorities.
Immediately after the incident, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office removed Lofton from the Uvalde assignment and placed him on paid leave while it conducted an internal investigation. The investigation concluded with the announcement of Lofton’s termination, Wednesday’s release states.
All other sheriff’s office employees sent to Uvalde have behaved appropriately, Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin said late Wednesday.
“Deputy Lofton was the only employee that was found to have violated department policies and no other employee is alleged to have been involved in any misconduct,” Patin said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
