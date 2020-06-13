CLUTE — Daniel Attar grew up with teachers often recognizing his name.
They had sometimes taught his father, Danny, his father’s twin, Omar, and Omar’s wife, Felicita.
“They recognized the last name more than anything,” Daniel said.
The last name they all shared was well-known because the three 18-year-olds and 1-year-old Omar Jr. were killed in the Woodhollow Apartment fire set by Sadie Proffitt on Oct. 10, 2000.
Danny was engaged to Yvette Garcia at the time, who was pregnant with Daniel.
Now 19, older than his father ever got to be, Daniel said the tragedy will always be part of his life, but it doesn’t define it.
He has become his own person who likes to draw — and is pretty good at it — loves his pet cat, partly because of how mysterious she is, and hopes to make a career out of either welding or leather work.
“I’m nice, I can be funny sometimes,” Daniel said.
The goofiness is a quality he definitely shares with his father, even though they never met, Garcia said.
“I laugh at him a lot and he’s like ‘what?’” Garcia said. “I say ‘nothing’ and he asks ‘my dad?’”
The older Daniel gets, the more he acts and looks like his father, she said. One shared quality is he has a big, caring heart, Garcia said.
“I enjoy that and even though his dad isn’t here and he’s never met his dad, I get to enjoy that,” she said.
Daniel always knew his father died in a fire, but found out all of the details when Proffitt left prison on medical parole in 2011. Garcia wanted to be the one to tell her son everything that happened, rather than him finding out elsewhere.
As a preteen, he had a hard time processing it.
“I used to be real angry about everything, for a while,” Daniel said. “I grew up and was just like well, it ain’t gonna do no good to be mad about it anymore.”
Like his mother, he forgave Proffitt, but won’t forget what happened. The two say it didn’t really affect them when Proffitt recently died.
But he recently asked to see home videos of his father because, while he sees photos every day, it had been years since Daniel saw him moving around and interacting with people.
Daniel celebrates Father’s Day and his dad’s birthday every year and often visits his grave, though it is hard for him to do, he said. He used to go to his paternal grandparents’ house and hang out in his father’s former bedroom, until they moved.
He tries not to think about his feelings toward Sadie Proffitt anymore, though he does process everything differently now that he’s older, he said.
“It’s kinda like when you watch a movie when you’re a kid and go back and watch it when you’re older,” Daniel said. “It’s like a completely different movie”
