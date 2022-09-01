Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 4, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-1130.
Brazoria Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Cup of Tea Houston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
American Legion Post Monthly Meeting: 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. New members are welcome. Call Raymond Smith at 979-299-2107.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7:30 p.m., 601 S. Market St., Brazoria. Contact Dennis Payne 979-799-2064 or dennis@btel.com.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chenango St. Angleton. Contact Tammy Dirba at 979-849-7792, Ext. 240, or tdirba@brazoriacad.org.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. Bring lawn chairs for live music, food trucks and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Mollie B and Squeezebox Dance: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Club Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $25 tickets, silent auction, food and snacks, and BYOB. Contact Lisa Greak at 979-215-0109, Tammy McGaughey at 979-665-7790 or greakett@sbcglobal.net.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Columbia Historical Museum fish fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave. Tickets $15. Benefits the museum. No presales. Drive-through only. Call 979-345-6125.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 6 p.m. at 531 CR 330, Freeport. Music, food trucks, cold beer, wine, vendors and local artists. Contact jonescreekfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 713-594-4768.
Youth Fishing Day: 9 to 11 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Ages 2-17 years old accompanied by an adult. Bring your fishing poles, bait, and lawn chairs for a morning of catch and release fishing. Contact 979-292-0100 or seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Call 979-345-4409.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Unusual Sibling: Venus, Earth and Mars.” Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Adult Social Club: 6:30 at Smithhart’s Texas Grill, 2440 N. Velasco St., Angleton. For those over 55; yearly dues of $25. Call Eddie Forbes at 979-864-0044.
Mid-Coast Corvette Club: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting at On The River, 919 W. Second St., Freeport. Open to all Corvette owners. Call 979-236-5393.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Asiel’s Restaurant, 330 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Monthly tuition: $60 for BAL members, $75 for non-members. Come learn about watercolor landscapes and seascapes from award-winning artist Robert Ruhmann. Call 979-265-7661.
