ANGLETON — Getting the kids out of the house in summer is a time-honored tradition for parents, and many options exist to keep them occupied in the Texas heat.
To kick things off, the Boys and Girls Club will have it summer camp activities through July 29, and the theme is “Blast Off into Summer!” The club will feature STEM and space-related activities to excite kids about science.
Meeca Smith, director of operations, said registration is currently closed, but is expected to reopen in mid- to late June. They will have arts, crafts, sports, games and field trips to keep children occupied in healthy ways. “JiggAerobics,” “Leader and Me” character-building exercises, and “Dream Camp” in Brazoria are all planned to offer a variety of ways for kids to learn. That’s not all.
“The kids are going on a NASA trip the last week of summer,” Smith said.
There is no cost to children who are enrolled in Boys and Girls Club-granted schools. Children outside those schools do have a weekly fee for attendance, so parents should check with the Club. Call 979-373-9668 for information.
Speaking of science, Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson is running day camps allowing children to experience sea and wetland life on Fridays through the summer. Ages 9 through 12 are welcome.
Juliana Moore, education coordinator for the center, said children are welcome to attend all the sessions or as few as one.
Registration is required and there is a $25 per person, per session fee. Call 979-292-0100 for information.
Many local camps have capped participation, and calling ahead is essential to make sure that you can get in. Multiple organizations are full, but request that parents contact them and check, because cancellations do happen.
One of those groups is the Brazoria County Parks Department’s Camp Mohawk, which as of Thursday was not taking on more campers.
“Camp Mohawk is a Native American-themed day camp for the kids,” said Parks Lead Interpreter Mike Mullenweg. “It’s Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and it’s open for ages seven to 12.”
There are arts and crafts, games and nature-themed learning opportunities. Typically, there would also be an accompanying camp in Quintana, but it was called off for this year.
“We had to cancel it because Hurricane Nicholas damaged the buildings that we normally would do it in. We actually are getting them repaired right now,” Mullenweg said.
However, the Parks Department still has other options available to those who can’t make it in, such as their free paddle trips of Brazoria’s waterways.
“We have a limited number of kayaks that we loan out to people, and those happen once a month,” Mullenweg said. For information, people can check the department’s website at brazoriacountyparks.org.
Another nature camp listed as full is the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s Summer Bird Camp for ages 8 to 11. It begins Monday.
The camp exposes children to nature walks, bird identification, a beach day and more. Education and Outreach Manager Celeste Silling says children will see a variety of species.
“We’ve been doing the camp for about 15 years,” Silling said. “We took a break for COVID, but other than that, we do it every year.”
People can visit gcbo.org for information.
Those who wish to enroll their kids in a faith-based camp need look no further than Camp Hope, presented by the Christ Lutheran Church in Angleton.
It will run on weekdays July 18 through the 29. Camp times are from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the church will be offering before and after care for people who need extended hours.
“It’s a full-day day camp with Christian-based Bible stories and games, music, crafts and snacks,” Pastor Paul Geisler said.
There is a $50 per week fee for attendance, with a $5 sibling discount if parents are registering more than one child. For registration, go to christlutheran-lj.org.
Summer Art Camp at the Center for the Arts and Sciences proved to be incredibly popular this year.
“The Art Camps were actually all sold out in the first day,” Communications Manager Summer Morgan said.
Also full are their music theater and drama workshops and the BASF Planetarium’s Super Science Camp. The Facts underwrites the Summer at the Center programs.
However, she says they have had people withdraw, so they urge parents to contact them if they would like to check for openings.
There is also still an opportunity for younger children.
“Our museum does ‘Mondays at the Museum.’ It's a 90 minute fun session for kids ages 4 to 6 on June 13, 20 and 27, and we still have some spots for that,” Morgan said.
The sessions are over the beloved topics of dinosaurs, insects and sea creatures.
She recommends parents visit bcfas.org/summer-at-the-center or call 979-265-7661 for information.
