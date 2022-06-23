ANGLETON — The Seabreeze Environmental Landfill remains operational after an early morning fire that took almost a dozen fire departments more than nine hours to fight.
Firefighters were called out shortly after midnight to the Seabreeze Landfill in the 1000 block of FM 523. Some departments didn’t leave until about 10 a.m.
Efforts to reach landfill management were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Richwood Fire Department received the first call. After seeing the height and intensity of the fire, they called for aid from surrounding departments, Fire Chief Clint Kocurek said.
“When I arrived on the scene it was pretty large at that point, which led me to call for other agencies,” he said. “It was burning hot down in a hole, and it did burn rather quickly and caused it to spread a little, but overall, no one got hurt.”
The conditions at the landfill were dry throughout the morning until it began raining about 5 a.m., he said.
“Any time you have drought conditions and high levels of heat like we have, heat is always a factor,” Kocurek said. ”We definitely had some challenges getting to the fire because of the location of where it was. It was in a hole, which is where the challenge was and caused us to use a lot of resources.”
The Angleton Fire Department maintained the water supply at the scene.
“I never got a final count on the tankers, but the average tanker is about 2,000 to 3,000 (gallons) a piece and we had about 10, and they took at least four trips to get more water, so over 100,000 at least,” Angleton Assistant Fire Chief Adolph Sembera said.
There were master streams set up in two different locations. The tanker’s location depended on which ran out of water first, he said.
Despite the heat, drought and how quickly the trash burned, the conditions were fortunate, Sembera said.
“It was still warm but not as bad as if it happened during the day,” Sembera said. “The wind cooperated with us. It was generally pushing out of the south away from us, so we were able to fight it from the south. The wind did change at about 4 or 5 a.m. and started pushing that smoke back towards us, which I would think would be the worst smoke. It’s literal garbage burning up.”
The fire was about 300 yards in diameter and, while it appears extinguished, the site is being monitored continuously by the company that owns Seabreeze Landfill until all the smoke clears, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
“It was really hard to access it because of the terrain and the nature of how the landfill is structured,” Sembera said. “We can’t set a fire truck up the side of the mound; we have to rely on any roads they have to angle it.”
It was really tough to gauge from the ground where the flames were growing, Sembera said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is in the preliminary stages, Vela said.
The departments that responded include Lake Jackson, Angleton, Oyster Creek, Jones Creek, Old Ocean, Brazoria, Clute, Rosharon, Alvin, Iowa Colony, Surfside, Damon, Manvel, Danbury, Demi John and Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
