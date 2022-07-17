ANGLETON ISD
Reinvestment zones on the agenda
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees will consider the approval of five reinvestment zones as part of limited valuation agreements for companies. Cascade Solar, Brazoria Solar, Rock N Roll, Cradle Solar and Austin Bayou are all listed as seeking tax breaks from the district.
Other business will include the possible approval of new hires, qualification checks for people involved in the Benchmark Project and the purchase of Chromebook devices.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Board Room, 1900 Downing St.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Board to discuss 2022-23 plans
The board of trustees will cover various topics concerning the 2022-2023 school year when it meets Monday.
On the agenda, is pricing for school lunches with proposed amounts of $2.65 for elementary aged lunches and $2.90 for grades fifth and above.
Additions to the Student Code of Conduct are planned for discussion including adding Mental Health Supports and Discrimination as red line items.
Also to be discussed are professional development, anticipated expenditures and the budget, hiring, the district improvement plan and construction updates.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at Brazosport ISD Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute.
COLUMBIA BRAZORIA ISD
Board to delegate TASB representative
The board will designate a new delegate and alternate for TASB assembly and consider endorsement of a nominee for the TASB Board of Directors.
Discussions on personnel performance, hiring and retirements are to take place in a closed session during the meeting.
Other agenda items include goal setting for the 2022-23 school year, approval of child nutrition co-op vendors, and approval of the the student code of conduct.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the CBISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St.
DANBURY ISD
Hiring for administrative positions high priority
The board is searching for a new superintendent. They will discuss entering hiring a superintendent search firm to aid them in the process. In the meantime, they will decide on who to appoint as an interim superintendent.
A voluntary retirement agreement with the current Superintendent is also on the agenda.
Other items on the agenda include hiring an architect for facility construction and plans for the exterior window at the High School.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the Danbury High School Library, 5611 Panther Drive.
FREEPORT
City Council will be revisiting many items which have appeared before them in past months, including the hiring of Olson and Olson to provide interim city attorney services following the dismissal of Chris Duncan, the Levee Jog Trail, the Volkswagen Tax Abatement and the Starbucks development in conjunction with the economic development corporation.
In other business, a new tax abatement will be on the agenda regarding the PRP KDC Freeport Development corporation. There will be a public hearing regarding commercial building inspections as well.
Additional agenda items include discussion regarding trash services, disaster debris removal services, the press release process for the city and the agenda policy of the council. City Manager Tim Kelty’s job performance is set to be discussed in closed session.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Courtroom in the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
JONES CREEK
Village to consider new stop sign
In new business, the village will consider a request made by residents to place a stop sign at the intersection of Stephen F. Austin Road and Durazno Road.
Council will review proceeds from the city wide bake sale and determine a date for a city wide cleanup.
They will also discuss taking action on the HUD Street Improvement Project for Arrington Lane has an invoice cost of $8,663.19.
Lastly, council will consider scheduling a budget workshop.
Council will meet on 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
City to propose pet ownership limit
The city will consider limiting the number of animals a household can have based on the Code of Ordinances.
Emergency repairs are needed for the chiller unit that services the police department dispatch office, emergency operations center and municipal court. The estimated cost proposed is not to exceed $115, 954.
In other business, council also will decide which company provided the best disaster debris management proposal to contract for their services as recommended by the evaluation committee, new camera options for council meeting streaming and the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Council will meet on in city council chambers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Council to change account signatories
City Council will discuss removing Reese Cook from First State Bank Louise bank accounts and the Texpool accounts along with dismissing him as Public Funds and Investment officer. Council will move to add new City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi on all these accounts.
In other business, council will vote on transferring fire field property title to the Sweeny Firefighters Association, purchasing flags for the city and improvements for parks lighting.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
SWEENY ISD
Board looking to take hiring actions
The board will consider hiring a new elementary principal, a high school assistant principal and a technology and cyber security coordinator for the district along with discussing the hiring of contract personnel.
Approval of a monetary donation for the district police department is set to discussed as well.
Items for the Adminsitrator Appraisal calendar and the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System calendar are to be reviewed.
Other agenda items include approval of out of district transfers, action to adopt 2022-23 student code of conduct and consideration of the dual-credit student agreement with Brazosport College.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the All-purpose meeting room of the administration building, 1310 N. Elm St.
