ANGLETON — Elementary school teachers were rewarded for their completion of a 12-month Reading Academy with the offer of a $500 stipend after finishing.
Eighty-three participants from six elementary campuses started the training at the beginning of the school year; 81 educators and five campuses have completed the academy, Angleton Reading Academy Facilitator Crissy Braggs said.
They worked all year and completed more than 60 hours of professional development. The teachers received a $500 stipend as an incentive for the training.
“The $500 was the icing on the cake,” said Multi-tiered System of Support Lead and Interventionist at Rancho Isabella Elementary Kelley Bradshaw. “We weren’t expecting it. This was a lot of time and dedication we had to put into learning all of the content and how to implement it into our classrooms.”
After a survey, the state noticed that teacher retention was low, and the tasks and number of hours required in addition to the regular teaching schedule were one of the reasons many teachers felt they needed to stop, Braggs said.
“It was too much with coming out of COVID, the workload was increasing,” Braggs said. “The state had to evaluate and say what can we do to increase teacher retention, and a stipend was one suggestion. But before that, the district was seeing the number of hours teachers were putting into this, and how much extra work it was causing and decided to get together with the board to compensate them.”
The district recognized early on the additional time and effort teachers would have to put in for reading academies, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Adam Stephens said.
“We felt it necessary to reward them for their work,” he said. “It’s a testament to the superintendent and the school board for wanting to show continued support for their teachers because most districts across the state aren’t doing anything like this for the teachers.”
The first campus to finish the training was Southside Elementary with about 10 teachers finishing June 9, after about nine months.
“Southside last year was rated as a D campus, but we had three campus administrators that felt like they needed to learn what their teacher was learning to best support them,” Braggs said. “Southside was one of those campuses that the administrator took the leap and said they don’t have time to waste.”
Braggs sat down with Southside administrators and they devised a plan and ideas of what teachers could do in their classrooms to get immediate results, she said.
“I think they were so successful because of leadership,” she said. “They were constantly changing their practices, and when we got end-of-year data, Southside had the highest growth. That is why they were the first to finish the program because they were learning so much.”
After implementing her training in the classroom, Southside kindergarten teacher Brandy Peltier said there was a huge change in the kids.
“We had great leadership,” Peltier said. “Our principal was the first administrator who decided to do the reading activity with us, and so I felt like they were in it with us; they encouraged us. They could have waited until this coming year but did it with us, and it was a team effort.”
Overall, the Reading Academy contained 12 modules covering reading and what it takes to become a fluent reader, Braggs said.
The Reading Academy was created from House Bill 3 and, according to national assessments, a third of eighth-graders who were tested scored below grade level in reading, Braggs said.
“The state said something wasn’t right, and we have to do better for our kids and equip our teachers with the proper training, resources and tools to better prepare students to be better readers,” she said.
Kindergarten through third-grade classroom teachers, special education teachers and elementary administrators must complete the academy.
“The teachers worked on an online platform and had some face-to-face interaction and some in-class walkthroughs and observations and a lot of coaching to help them complete the learning required,” Braggs said.
Peltier will use her new knowledge in the classroom by changing how she teaches phonics.
“It taught me so much and changed my thinking about how kids learned to read, and in the middle of the year, I restructured my whole literacy block,” she said. “The science taught us that the kids needed the building blocks of reading starting from the beginning before you spend a chunk of time on comprehension.”
The training was based on the science of teaching reading, Braggs said.
“It covers how students need to learn chronological awareness before they can do phonics, and that if they don’t have a good foundation in hearing letters and sounds, then a child will never be able to read fluently,” Braggs said. “Therefore, their comprehension will break down.”
The whole course is designed around how they teach reading and how the brain works, and the models explore different components of how to teach the concept, she said.
“I had been planning my lessons around comprehension I was teaching, but now I realize that comprehension is important but they can’t get to that until they have the phonics first,” Peltier said. “So I started spending a lot more time on those pieces I learned from the reading academy.”
Another technique teachers can use is a sound wall, Bradshaw said.
“One thing I’m excited about implementing this year is that I wanted to include the sound wall, which is how to articulate sounds and graph them out,” she said. “To take them from what they sound like and write them and take them through that process. That’s something I can add to my class, and it’s just that foundational skill they need.”
This will make stronger readers for lifelong learning, not just for here at this moment, Bradshaw said.
“I think implementing the science of teaching reading is going to benefit our children in the long haul,” she said. “I’m excited to see how it transforms our children throughout the years. I truly believe when we see this across the State of Texas, our children will be more prepared as readers.”
