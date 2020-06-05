WEST COLUMBIA — Doing nothing would’ve been irresponsible, a high school student said.
Columbia High School students quickly turned activists and brought all ages, races and backgrounds together to stand against police brutality and racial injustice during a prayer vigil Wednesday evening.
The event was to provide “a gathering of unity, peace and prayer,” said Bethanie Hill and Evan Weeks, Columbia High School student-led bible study co-creators and event organizers.
The students led dozens of residents to light candles to honors those whose lives were unjustly lost. They passed the flame to one another, signifying their support.
Watching the chaotic events on television and division throughout the country led the two to want to bring the community together peacefully.
“I felt like God led me to make a change and come out and be a part of the solution and not the problem,” Hill said. “I believe the problem is sitting around and doing nothing, especially if it’s something you’re so passionate about. I believe in equal rights for everyone in society.”
Quincy Stroman was passing through downtown with his family by the Carta Valley Market when they spotted the vigil. As an African American man, Stroman praised how young people in his city lend their voices for unheard issues.
“This is great because there are a lot of things that need to be understood that have long been ignored,” Stroman said.
Social media attention was never the goal for the seniors, Weeks said. It was essential for visitors to realize what love can do for your fellow man, regardless of skin color, he said.
“This isn’t about me or Bethanie,” Weeks said. “This is about bringing people together under the one fundamental belief that love conquers all. Despite the color of your skin, we are in this together and we are one.”
Columbia High School Principal Scott Moody was speechless at the students’ bravery and leadership showcased that evening, he said.
“This is all student-led and student-organized and could not be more proud,” Moody said. “This says a lot about them and I wouldn’t miss this.”
Catrina Hogan was there to support her son Josiah and the other students involved. Josiah came in “expecting like 20 people” to show up, but he and his mother were greatly surprised to see closer to 50.
“‘I’m here to support my son and what these students are doing,” Catrina said. “It does bring goosebumps and it’s very inspiring. You don’t want to do anything but support young people when they are all about making change.”
The students hope that the vigil inspired others to be apart of the change for a better world, Hill said.
“You can be the change,” Hill said. “By changing your own heart, you can be the change the whole world need.”
