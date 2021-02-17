Because of ongoing power and water issues across the county, local schools will remain closed for the rest of the week.
Brazosport, Columbia-Brazoria and Danbury ISD schools will remain closed Thursday and Friday, officials said via email Wednesday afternoon, citing power and water issues.
The same goes for Angleton ISD, according to a news release from district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers.
“Many of our schools and much of our community have been negatively affected by the winter storm, which includes a continued loss of power,” the release states.
The district’s Child Nutrition department will distribute sacked breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and under through curbside services at Westside Elementary, 1001 W. Mulberry St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Three buses will also distribute meals, and bus stops and times are available at bit.ly/AISDbusmeals. Identification for the child, such as a school ID, will be required for parents to pick up meals, the release states.
In addition to many Sweeny ISD families and staff being without power and/or water, the City of Sweeny is experiencing issues with water supply and is not able to handle the load that would be required to open schools, nor are they sure of a repair timeline, according to a statement on Sweeny ISD’s website.
“We experienced substantial damage to a water line that impacts heat at one of our facilities,” the statement said. “It may be a few days before weather conditions allow for this repair.”
Taking circumstances into account, in-person and virtual learning is canceled for the rest of the week, the statement said.
Brazosport College officials issued an announcement staying all classes and campus operations are canceled through Friday, and updates will continue to be provided on the college’s website and social media pages.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.