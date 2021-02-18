Alan Parmar had 100 cars lined up for gas.
“I had lines half a mile this way, half in a mile this way,” he said, gesturing in two directions Wednesday morning.
Parmar, is the manager of the Chevron at 461 W. Plantation Drive, and by early afternoon, and owner Samuel Rodricks expected the station to run out.
“Within the hour,” Rodricks said with a laugh.
Parmar was less optimistic: “Twenty minutes,” he said.
Additionally, he didn’t expect there to be more coming anytime soon, he said.
“It’s very hard to get gas anywhere,” Rodricks said.
Gas stations in the Brazosport area that were open had long lines spilling into streets on Wednesday. Several people tried multiple stations before ending up at the Chevron, or at the Buc-ee’s on Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson.
Maria Ruiz tried a nearby Shell station before ending up at the Buc-ee’s, and after purchasing hot coffee, she had to wait in her SUV.
“Nobody has gas,” she said. “They’re filling up the pumps, so we’re waiting.”
A truck from R.B. Stewart Petroleum Products in Angleton brought 8,500 gallons of unleaded gasoline to the station, though given the number of people, the driver anticipated it would be gone once he finished unloading it.
“They still had some in there,” he said of the fuel. “It’s not gonna last too long, the way it’s looking. We’ve got other trucks coming, too. I’m not the only one.”
He imagined people were looking to fill up “everything” — vehicles and generators, he said.
“These are our generators,” Gary Hyde said with a laugh, placing his hands on the steering wheel of his SUV.
Hyde had power at his home in Freeport at 2 a.m. Wednesday, but by the time he and his family got up, the power was out, he said.
He had a little less than half a tank in the SUV he was driving, and he’d been waiting about 10 minutes, he said.
“We’re here to get gas so I can put gas in my truck in Freeport that’s out of gas,” Hyde said.
Like Ruiz, Buc-ee’s was not his first attempt. Other stations were incredibly busy with people probably looking to fill up vehicles and gas cans, he said.
“Nobody was expecting it to be this cold like this, and knock the power out,” Hyde said. “Plus, everybody knew about it ahead of time. Nobody prepared for it … kind of like when the hurricane hit.”
After trying about five stations, Kenneth Anderson was able to put gas in his truck at the Chevron station. Nearby, Darrell Hutchins filled up two gas cans for his generator after swinging by Lake Hardware for plumbing equipment.
“Because in Brazoria — I’m from Brazoria — there ain’t nothin’ nowhere,” he said. “The big Buc-ee’s in Brazoria is open but yesterday all they had is super unleaded and it runs out quick.”
Trucks are having trouble driving down from Houston, a Buc-ee’s manager said.
“We’re getting as much as we can when we can,” she said.
Two loads of gas yesterday went relatively quickly at the Plantation Drive store, while other, smaller Buc-ee’s are out because they can’t get more, she said.
Despite the shortage, Hutchins believes the prices — for gas and plumbing fixtures — have been “pretty good,” he said.
Rodrick doesn’t hike up prices at his Chevron, he said.
“I’ve been through all the hurricanes the last 22 years over here,” Rodrick said. “We are always the last people to shut down the store, but we never hike the price. Because you’re making (money) anyhow.”
