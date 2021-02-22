Businesses forced to shutter due to last week’s deep freeze got good news Monday from, of all things, the daily COVID report.
Brazoria County businesses can resume operating at 75 percent capacity after the number of hospitalizations fell below the threshhold established under Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines.
“Any time the hospitalization rate goes down, that’s good news,” said Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta, who received the official order Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The county no longer falls in what the state considers a high hospitalization rate. A hospital must have less than 15 percent of its patients designated as COVID patients to meet the requirement.
Hospitals may also resume elective surgeries.
The rate is judged not just for Brazoria County but the health services region to which it belongs, meaning counties adjacent to Brazoria County also meet the requirement. They are Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange.
Brazoria County officials also said Monday the testing involved in getting local water systems back up and running did not interfere testing for the COVID-19 virus.
“The county is not in the testing business,” Sebesta said.
Both tests are handled by different departments at the state level, he said. COVID testing is overseen by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Water testing is overseen by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The county reported one death Monday in its daily COVID report, an Angleton woman in her 80s. The county reported 99 new cases and 511 recoveries. Eleven of the 99 cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
Those in their 40s and 50s reported the most cases Monday with 14 each. People in their 30s accounted for 12; those between ages 10 and 19 had eight, those in their 60s had seven, those in their 20s had five. Residents in their 70s reported one case and those age 80 and older reported no cases Monday.
Pearland led among sities with 21, Alvin had 10, Angleton had 7 and Freeport and Manvel each had six cases. Clute reported fie cases and Brazoria and Richwood each had two. Lake Jackson, Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Liverpool, Danbury and Bailey’s Prairie each had one case. Sweeny, Oyster Creek and Surfside reported no cases.
Monday’s update brings the county total to 30,661 reported cases, with 2,588 active, 26,746 people recovered and 1,023 probable. Brazoria County has reported 304 deaths since announcing its first case March 14, 2020.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
