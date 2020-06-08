LAKE JACKSON — After seeing many peaceful demonstrations calling for an end to racial injustice, Michelle Rodriguez wanted to do something a little different. She and her husband, Johnathan Rodriguez, had a prayer vigil on Sunday to allow residents to share their own stories about discrimination.
"As we live in this world we realize everyone has their own pain, but we don't always have the opportunity to share it," she said. "We just wanted to mourn and pray with people and come together as a community."
A prayer vigil would be a peaceful opportunity for people to come together, Michelle Rodriguez said.
"You can't fight hate with hate but with love," she said. "The vigil allowed us to be with one another and uplift one another so we can move forward in unity."
Attendee Yvonne Lincoln believes the strength of the community can make a difference, she said.
"I feel like there is power in prayer," Lincoln said. "Our country is in need of lots of prayer right now. I wanted to come show my support in this unsure time."
The purpose of the vigil was to raise awareness and seek a solution to injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Johnathan Rodriguez said.
"Today we want to make aware of a situation that has been going on in our country and around the world," he said. "We are supposed to be the light of the world, and because of that, we need to be unified in our understanding. The world cannot see the light if we are dispersed."
Johnathan Rodriguez belongs to a tight-knit faith group, he said.
"The Christian community is getting stronger because of a desire to unify," he said. "It has always been strong, but this was the straw that broke the camel's back pushing us to unite."
Advocating for change inspired Felicia Manning to attend the prayer vigil, she said.
"I enjoy coming to things like this because we need a change in the world," she said. "Gathering together, no matter what color you are, is wonderful and I enjoy peaceful protest."
Some of those in attendance were invited by the Rodriguezes, but it was open for all to attend.
"It is great to see so many strangers come together and fellowship," Michelle Rodriguez said. "As a believer, to see this many people come together in Christ reminds me it is bigger than me. It's never been about me; it's always been about Christ."
Michelle Rodriguez was unsure how many people would come out, but was satisfied when when more than 20 people showed.
"Honestly, I didn't expect a lot of people, so I am thankful for the ones that did come out," she said. "I'm excited and the prayers people were sharing were awesome."
