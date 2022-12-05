BRAZORIA
Animal ordinance changes back before council
Proposed changes to Brazoria's animal ordinance are back on the City Council agenda after being tabled at last month's meeting.
The revisions stem from a resident challenging a citation over chickens on his property, which led to the discover the small fowl were considered the same as large livestock under city law. A committee of Councilman Bill Lott, law enforcement and residents made recommendations, and council sent a final outline of revisions to be drawn up as an ordinance.
Also scheduled for discussion are the Little League and softball fields and organization, an amendment to the city's contract with the Brazosport Water Authority and a request for a special-use permit to place a mobile home at 310 High St.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
FREEPORT
Personnel complaint, lawsuit linked to council
A city employee's complaint that a council member has created a hostile work environment for them will be discussed behind closed doors when Freeport City Council has its regular meeting tonight.
Also out of public view will be consultations with the city attorney about a lawsuit filed by Councilman Jeff Pena against the Board of Adjustments. The councilman, who owns multiple properties downtown, is suing the city board — whose members are appointed by council — over its decisions on how he wishes to use a downtown building.
Other legal matters scheduled for discussions in the closed session are an update on the special counsel's investigation into Pena's purchase of the former Boys and Girls Club property on First Street and the pending lawsuit against BrazTex Development, owned by former councilman Troy Brimage, over economic development agreements.
A proposal to further discuss a proposed land swap with Brazosport ISD, in which the school district would receive city-owned land on which it has athletics fields in exchange for surrendering the former O.A. Fleming Elementary site to Freeport.
Any action stemming from those private discussions would take place in open session.
Council also will consider contracts for road improvements in Freeport Community House Park and a scanning contract with Professional Document Systems.
Public hearings on the ward boundary changes and proposed changes to the downtown zoning district pertaining to allowed residential use, hotel and motel tax money and allowing a grandfather clause to downtown buildings also are scheduled.
Council action is expected to follow the hearings.
Contract proposals for digitizing city documents and paving the T-Dock lot on South Avenue A are up for approval, as are proposed budget amendments.
The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Workshop presentation planned by TDECU
TDECU will present conceptual plans for property behind H-E-B between Center Way and Winding Way during tonight's meeting of Lake Jackson City Council.
The site is in Parcel B of the Oak Woods Planned Unit Development; no details of what TDECU will propose have been released. Because the presentation will take place during a workshop session of the meeting, free discussion between council members and TDECU representatives will be allowed but no action can be taken.
During the regular portion of the meeting, council will consider issuing $5.9 million in revenue bonds to pay for updates to its wastewater plant and primary lift station. It received an Aa3 rating from Moody's, signifying a low risk to investors.
The consent agenda includes expected approval of removing the permit fee language from the sidewalk café ordinance and awarding a contract of up to $179,000 for a pair of generators.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
LAKE JACKSON
New business proposed at site of shuttered pool hall
A gas station and convenience store are being proposed for the closed Rickochet Billiards site at 480 This Way, and the Lake Jackson Planning Commission will hear a presentation about the plan when it meets Tuesday.
City Attorney Sherri Russell also will provide information for discussion about adding penalties for illegal tree removal and clear-cutting.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
WEST COLUMBIA
Special meeting scheduled
City Council will have only on thing on its mind during a special meeting tonight — barbecue.
The second reading of a resolution between the West Columbia Economic Development Corp and Republic BBQ is the lone item on the agenda. Republic BBQ plans to open next year in the former Smokin' R BBQ restaurant at 226 E. Brazos Ave.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 512 W. Brazos Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.