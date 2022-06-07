SWEENY — City Manager Reese Cook has tendered his resignation to the City of Sweeny.
“He turned in a letter of resignation and talked to the council members about it,” Sweeny Mayor Jeff Farley said.
Cook has held the position since 2019 and turned in the letter at the May 17 City Council meeting, with an end date slated for July 31, in order to provide the council time to fill the position and, he hopes, provide for a smooth transition.
“We hope to extend an offer prior to my leave so that the transition process may occur more efficiently. I have also made it clear to council and staff that if questions arise that I would be available to answer those even after I am gone,” Cook said.
The city will take applications for Cook’s replacement through June 16 and will be looking at a first round of hopefuls at a special meeting tonight.
Cook indicates the change was not because to issues with the city.
“I have been presented with a few opportunities that will allow me to work from home, work independently and be able to continue working toward some of the personal and career goals we have set for our family,” Cook said.
Cook cites the desire to be active in his children’s schooling as an additional reason for the resignation.
“I will be doing independent consulting work, both professional and personal and will additionally be taking on a more active role in my children’s homeschool co-op, Classical Conversations. I am also looking at more opportunities to serve with our church,” Cook said.
While Cook was in the position, the City saw a number of projects move forward, from the library renovation to improvements in infrastructure, but he feels the work he did on the budget was the most significant, and most of the improvements stemmed from that.
“We were able to look at, and rectify rather quickly, some of the money ‘leaks’ that were happening as well as position taxpayer dollars to be used for more advantageous projects around town,” Cook said. “Many of these were and are continuing with the city’s aging infrastructure but we were also able to put in place some equipment and facility upgrades that help us respond better to our own needs as well as those of the resident’s.”
Cook said he was not able to achieve all of his goals because his truncated tenure, leaving drainage as the issue he most wishes he could see through to the end.
“Unlike some projects that you can get done rather quickly, drainage just doesn’t work that way,” Cook said. “Small local things can be fixed easily but when it comes to a larger geographical problem and restrictions, there’s a lot of groups, both public and private, that have to be involved and this doesn’t allow solutions to be reached quickly.”
