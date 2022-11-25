Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served today and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 to 7 p.m. at Surfside Beach main entrance. Lighting, Christmas carols and more. Call 979-233-1531.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Giving Tree Stroll: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
Sunday
Giving Tree Stroll: Noon to 5 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
