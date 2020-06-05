FREEPORT — Another month will go by before any official action on Freeport’s potential downtown zoning district.
City Council decided to delay approving the proposed ordinance during Monday’s joint meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Despite the Planning and Zoning Commission’s support and approval earlier, council members decided to wait on any decision until a map of the new zoning was available to view.
The modified ordinance reduced the boundaries from the Fifth Street centerline to Eighth Street. The agreement also includes the waterfront property of the old marina.
However, as council further discussed, more options were pitched.
Multiple options were presented to the council to review, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Many of the residents in attendance were in favor of the boundaries expanding to develop a more vibrant and thriving downtown. Councilman Roy Yates could not approve anything until seeing an official final draft.
“I want to see it on the drawing like it is supposed to be,” Yates said.
Mayor Brooks Bass agreed with Yates and decided to table any action.
“I am going to table this to produce a document without any hand scribbles or cross marks for reconsideration,” Bass said during the meeting. “I think we will still meet deadlines unless there is something that is going change my mind, which right now there is not.”
The ordinance was tabled to the June 15 meeting.
Council will have the opportunity to approve one of four zoning districts — some including portions of the Brazos River and shrinking the north-south boundaries.
Also during the meeting, engineering firm Freese and Nichols representatives Ron Bavarian and David Hunn addressed options for repairing or replacing the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Options included rehabbing the plant and replacing a fixture with steel or concrete.
In regards to coronavirus updates, the recreation center reopens to members only today and City Hall will open to the public starting Monday, Kelty said.
