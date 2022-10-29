FREEPORT
In what could be called a giant touch-and-see event for high schoolers, sophomore students from both Brazoria and Matagorda counties were drawn to the bucket trucks, excavators and welding simulators with the same level of fascination as preschoolers around industrial equipment.
Thirty contracting companies and about 400 teenagers filled a warehouse space and grounds Thursday across from the Associated Builders and Contractors complex, allowing students to learn hands-on about potential careers in trade fields.
“They’re demonstrating all the different construction pathways and trades a student can get into, said Aaron Ennis, Brazosport ISD’s resource development coordinator. “The idea is to teach them about different careers here locally.”
Apache Industrial Services’ pizza oven exhibit attracted lots of interested students. The oven, demonstrated with the help of pizza rolls, consists of three refractory-type bricks and can reach temperatures up to 2,600 degrees, Apache Area Director Clay Warren said.
“Those bricks are designed to hold in a tremendous amount of heat,” Warren said. “Inside the plant, you have different furnaces and kilns and things like that that have to withstand tremendous heat. And those are all lined on the inside with different types of refractory bricks. So we’ve kind of wanted to show them the same principle for this type of brick here.”
Like many other annual events, this is the first time it took place in person since the pandemic, Ennis said.
“We want to give them a different idea of all these different crafts,” he said. “We like to say there’s 1,001 things that you can do inside the construction and petrochemical industry, and so today they’re going to be 20 or 30 different demonstrations with a lot of the area students so they can start thinking about what they want to get into wherever they graduate or what whenever they enter into their CTE programs.”
It’s the first time Theresa Cravey, ABC’s director of education, has put the event together for the organization, she said.
“We used to partner with Brazosport College, but we wanted to show off some of our facilities here,” Cravey said. “We also have a lot of equipment here and we’re closer to the contractors. The other main reason we want to have it here is so that the students can see where they’re going to come to Safety Council if they choose to come work in the industry. So when they go to work, they’re going to start their first couple days of orientation right here in this building, and we want to get them acclimated to that.”
It was easy to get contractors to participate in the event because they are eager to develop the workforce, Cravey said.
“We all realize how much help we need with that and how we need to focus on that,” she said. “We can you know make sure we’re filling the gap because there’s so many jobs that are being left vacant and our goal is to help fill that void.”
There’s a lot for the kids to see at the exhibit pertaining to industry and construction from quality to safety to project controls, said Dow employee Jeff Vandergrifft, who sits on the exhibition committee.
“These are sophomores and then we’re trying to drive their interests,” he said. “And then as they get older — juniors and seniors — once they get through being seniors, we hire them straight into the local industry, and the construction industry, through the contract companies, and we see that craftsmanship in the field that they develop through the CTE programs in their high school.”
The exhibition used to host junior and senior classes, but data shows that by then the students have already picked their pathway by then which is why it’s important to reach them at a sophomore level, Ennis said.
Eleventh-grader Justin Moffett was enjoying the exhibit because he likes construction, he said.
“I’ve always been around it and it was the day out of school,” Moffett said when answering the question of why he wanted to attend the event.
The craft he is most interested in pursuing is in non-destructive testing for welding which he says is like an X-ray for welds.
“I don’t want to go to college. I’d rather work,” Moffett said. “I want to get a good paycheck.”
His classmate, Caden Latimer, wants to be a lineman to follow in the footsteps of his grandpa and make good money, he said.
“I think that’s what’s key today is letting them feel touch and actually experience,” Brazosport Safety Council representative Don Speir said. “They all hope they can find something they have an interest in.”
Tenth-grader Katelyn Keen is really focused on the nursing field, but like others, many of her family members are in the construction field so she’s considering it as an alternative career if she does’t like nursing, she said.
“I was in the first station over there and pipe welding actually seemed pretty fun,” Keen said. “But right now I’m just opening up to anything.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.