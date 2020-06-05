Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Food distribution: 3 p.m. at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. First come, first served. Open to the public. Call Clara at 979-798-8776.
Spanish Story Time Live: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chi St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Joan at 979-297-4411 or joan.bell@brhstx.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hermann, 16100 South Freeway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Contact Regina at 713-413-5631 or Regina.Brandom@memorialhermann.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Saturday
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Re-Opening: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free.. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Contact Howard at 979-849-3681 or hgoe@goecycles.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 125 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Karla at 979-297-9757 or kam0077.s00808.us@wal-mart.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pomona, 4545 Pomona Parkway, Manvel. Give blood, save lives. Contact Lori at 832-914-8757 or Lori.Evans@fsresidential.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Teens Make It Monday Live: 3 to 3:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Make lunch bag scrapbooks. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Magical Monday Live: 2 to 2:30 p.m. live via Facebook. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Facebook Live Challenge: 10:30 to 11 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
