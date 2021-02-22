WEST COLUMBIA — A $1,200 donation from Missouri City American Legion Post 294 will support the mission of the Warrior’s Refuge to provide a haven and launching pad for veterans down on their luck.
With more than 100,000 homeless veterans nationwide, according to Veteran Affairs, Refuge Executive Director Cliff Robertson Jr. knows the battle some of his fellow service members face and vows to change their lives for the better.
“I was homeless for a period of time and spent 120 days in a veterans’ shelter,” Robertson said. “Starting over is not fun and it’s like launching a space shuttle. Most of the work is getting it off the pad but once they get off, they go running but it takes a herculean effort to get them off. We want this to be that launching pad.”
The Warrior’s Refuge began life as a former nursing home Robertson was given in June 2019. He and volunteers started renovating the building to become what it is today, but the work is still ongoing.
The funds are entered into the organization’s capital budget, paying for the refurbishing of three full wings of rooms. Robertson said the organization has about half of its $50,000 budget to complete the project.
Some of the wings are worse off than others, such as faulty air conditioning units and other hazards, Robertson said.
The shelter can now house 40 people but after completion, the center could take 120 visitors off the streets.
“You know what, every dollar is important,” Robertson said. “Every dollar is put to a good cause. It looked like a warzone in here before we started.”
The facility provides two types of rooms — a shelter room with two veterans per room sharing a half-bath with the adjacent room. The other is the transition-in-place room, which offers a full shower and kitchen for longer-staying guests, Robertson said.
“Most of the transition in place rooms are with our elderly residents who it’s going take awhile for them to get to a point where they can create long-term arrangements,” Robertson said. “No one here is a permanent resident. We have people who will be here for up to two years.”
Funds will also be used to redesign one of the rooms as a “sober” room where the veteran will be monitored while they start the process to recover from alcohol, Robertson said.
The facility also helps with resume writing, work training and other skills to help reconstruct homeless veterans’ lives, Robertson said.
Commander Ruben Amaya was more than eager to present the $1,200 check to Robertson Friday once learning about his commitment.
“We did a background check and the precautionary measures and research and I saw this was a worthwhile and bonafide cause,” Amaya said. “Everyone is asking for money and we have to be selective.”
Robertson had reached out to the post to inquire interest and provide a tour of the facility.
The new relationship between the West Columbia-based nonprofit and the Missouri City American Legion Post 294 is one Amaya is excited to jumpstart.
“It’s not just for this regional area you know there are people in Houston and Missouri City area that need a place to stay; call us and we will provide the transportation,” Amaya said. “It’s not just veterans from West Columbia. I don’t see why we would be opposed to a modest, regular contribution.”
One of the new wing’s rooms will be named after the post in honor of their generosity, Robertson said.
For information, visit www.thewarriorsrefuge.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.