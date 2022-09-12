CLUTE — The City Council officially gave the go-ahead to the proposed budget and set the tax rate for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year with an unanimous record vote.
The budget was discussed in a public hearing held by the council at a special meeting Thursday, then the city’s proposed tax rate was approved at their regular meeting later the same night.
The tax rate itself was approximately 59.5 cents per $100 of value, which is a 6.32 percent raise over last year.
This actual rate is lower than the current 62.5 cents per $100 of value.
So why will the lower rate account for a dramatic rise in revenue? The average raise in property valuation of 13.2 percent from Brazoria County for the city’s landowners means that, even with the drop, most homeowners will see higher bills this year.
The rate would account for an additional $273,329 in revenue for the city, up 7.15 percent over the current year, City Manager CJ Snipes said. This figure included over $56,000 estimated for the development of new properties.
In the budget discussion which accompanied the tax talk, Snipes said that costs like sidewalk repair, road striping and fire hydrants were being worked into the city’s expenditures as part of a six year plan for improvements. Streets, drainage and the water system are also under scrutiny for repairs.
“Where does our money go? Well, about 48 percent— almost half— goes to public safety, which is fire, EMS, police and fire marshal,” Snipes said.
In other business, the council and Planning and Zoning Commission approved multiple items on their shared agenda, including the rezoning of plots from residential to commercial in two areas on Plantation Drive and Shanks Street and a replat on Pecan Street.
The Shanks Street property in question was a case of a previous accidental rezoning. The lots had been changed without the expressed approval of the council, because of wording in a rezoning ordinance for different property, City Attorney Chris Duncan said.
“This is a bit of a sticky wicket,” Snipes said, regarding the zoning switch in 2016. “We can’t find any discussion on why it was changed.”
Duncan explained what had happened based on the evidence he’d managed to find through research with Snipes.
“When this was changed, it was already C2 previously and council had passed an ordinance and changed a lot of zoning,” Duncan said. “The information in front of council didn’t address this property at all and we just think that whoever made the map somehow changed the map, but it didn’t match what council did at that council hearing.
“But the problem is, at the end of the ordinance, it says ‘where documented in the map attached,’ and the map was the official zoning.”
Almost to emphasize his point about how it could have happened, only one of the three lots in question to illustrate the property were highlighted in the diagram shown to council. The council approved putting the warehouse in question, along with the rest of the area, back into a C2 zoning designation. The owners said they were selling the property, which is how they found the issue.
