RICHWOOD
Students at Gladys Polk Elementary School will soon be able to easily walk to and from school on new sidewalks now that the city has begun its bond-funded sidewalk construction.
The city’s sidewalk construction began last month, City Manager Eric Foerster said.
“Roads are coming this summer when the paving crews are free to start here,” Foerster said.
The sidewalk at North and South Yaupon streets was finished in May, along with a sidewalk between Audubon Woods 2 and Creek Bend, the city announced.
The sidewalk construction will be broken into two phases, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
“Richwood’s first anticipated phase of construction is going to be at the new pedestrian bridge,” Custer said. “And then new sidewalk construction on South Yaupon, and the replacement of existing sidewalks on Oyster Creek Drive, between the intersection of South Yaupon and Moore Street.”
The second phase of construction will be continuing the sidewalk as far as possible to connect to the existing sidewalk construction on Moore Street or close to Moore Street and North Mahan Street, Custer said.
Richwood voters approved $500,000 worth of debt for sidewalk construction and improvements in 2018.
“The project began with a sidewalk improvement made at South Yaupon as a precursor to the entirety of the bond-funded sidewalk project,” Custer said.
Engineers are designing a new pedestrian bridge as well, Custer said.
“Richwood’s overall goal is to attempt to have a continuous path of sidewalk from Moore Street all the way to the back of Polk Elementary School,” Custer said.
The bridge is located directly behind Polk Elementary, Foerster said.
“We’ve updated the sidewalk leading to the bridge for a couple of weeks, but the bridge has been there for decades,” Foerster said. “I know we rebuilt it several times but wood and south Texas don’t do very well.”
The new bridge will last longer, Foerster said.
“The new bridge will be an engineered steel bridge for longevity reasons and for safety reasons,” Foerster said. “Once it’s all done, it’ll bring kids in that neighborhood on foot and keep them off of the busy streets.”
The entire sidewalk project is expected to connect residents from Moore Street to the school, Foerster said.
“If you are walking to school you could go to Moore Street, Oyster Creek Drive, to South Yaupon, and then from Yaupon to the school,” Foerster said. “And that will tie that whole neighborhood together.”
He’s glad that the neighborhood children will have the means to walk to school safely and that the neighborhood will be more walkable overall.
“If you want to take the dog out in the evening you would have a nicer place to walk,” Foerster said.
The project should be completed by mid-next year, Custer said.
