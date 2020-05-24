Epidemics and pandemics are always a time of great change, and Brazoria County historical researchers say cholera pandemics shaped Texas into the state it is today.
Cholera, dengue fever, diphtheria, influenza, measles, polio, St. Louis encephalitis and whooping cough are among the many outbreaks that spread throughout communities in the area, according to the Handbook of Texas Online by Chester R. Burns, with COVID-19 as the most recent.
The first outbreak in Texas to cause many deaths was cholera, during about 1833 and 1849, leading to more than 500 deaths with no cure in sight. The outbreak of the disease, which leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration, caused a power vacuum in the Texas government, Brazoria County Historical Museum Curator Michael Bailey said.
“Brazoria County employees James Glover and Jennifer Parsley have discussed and researched ... how cholera helped create Texas, and how outbreaks can lead to governmental change," Bailey said.
The power vacuum the cholera epidemic created in Texas is significant, said Parsley, Austin-Munson Historical County Park historical interpreter. It was the first pandemic known to have affected Brazoria County and Texas.
“Starting in the Ganges Valley in India, this is actually, truly, the first global epidemic,” Parsley said. “The cholera outbreak is the first disease that hit all of the continents through trade routes and through people traveling and whatnot."
There was a major flood in 1833, Parsley said, which spread the water-borne disease.
“You know, Brazoria County, we have a major flood every year ... they didn't know that cholera was water borne back then, so they didn’t know how to connect it,” Parsley said. “Where they thought it came from was New Orleans."
Most trade was coming in from New Orleans at the time, she said. The cholera epidemic broke out in Brazoria County during the summer and fall of 1833.
“John Austin and Henry Munson, from what we can piece together, they died from cholera, so you have that side of what is going on in local business,” Parsley said. “Many, many, people passed away in the Brazoria County area, but I can’t get my hands on the mortality rates because there is not really a census available for the area, without the statistics there that we have today, but you do get a sense that it is a sizable part of the population.”
During that time, she said, Steven F. Austin was sent from Texas to Mexico City to try and negotiate Texas’s independence as Mexico was also in the depths of their own cholera outbreak.
“He does, at some point in his travels, get cholera,” Parsley said. “And he does get frustrated when they wouldn't validate his negotiations for independence, with one of the reasons being cholera and the other being that they have their own civil war.”
Austin sent a frustrated letter to friend Juan Martín de Veramendi, who served as governor of the Mexican state Coahuila y Tejas, until 1833 when he died, Parsley said. Veramendi was close friends with Austin, as he had helped set up his colonization projects and helped with negotiations.
“The problem is that Veramendi dies, he dies of cholera, and the person that replaced him is Francisco Vidaurri y Villaseñor, so he and his government get this letter, and of course they are pro-Coahuilan,” she said. “And they actually got Steven F. Austin arrested.”
Two things resulted from the debacle of the cholera epidemic happening right before Texas independence, Parsley said. Austin was removed from the “playing field” as a local leader who was the “glue holding Texas together," and other local leaders including John Austin and Henry Munson died.
“Now, my theory is that this creates a power vacuum,” Parsley said. “Stephen F. Austin isn’t there to calm people down to be a more pro-Mexican voice, and what that allows is John Wharton, Branch D. Archer, Sam Houston, really all of the sort of Jacksonians, who are coming in around this time.”
Around this time is when new local leaders gained influence and gained power, Parsley said, to the point where the Wharton Brothers publish an anti-Stephen F. Austin newspaper.
“They all just ripped Stephen F. Austin to shreds,” Parsley said. “So that's kind of the baseline story."
Parsley has researched this for two years, concluded about the "power vacuum" and presented the research locally, she said.
“I actually work with the Brazoria County Parks Department, too, and we try to talk about local history, which I did through doing regional research,” Parsley said.
The work Parsley did, Bailey said, resulted in the conclusion that Texas was founded out of a pandemic.
“That power vacuum ultimately lead to the Texas Revolution, and the creation of Texas as we know it today,” Bailey said.
Pandemics are always going to be a huge time of change, in every sense, Parsley said.
“I think how this really ties in is that pandemics are always going to lead to great change, and I think that’s what I’m seeing right now with the coronavirus,” Parsley said. “Pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks are times of huge change and opportunity, even if they are not the greatest to live through.”
Monday: How Brazoria County treated the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic vs. today's COVID-19.
