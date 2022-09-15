ANGLETON — Commissioners Court will use savings in personnel costs to make up some of the funding deficit caused by adopting the no-new revenue tax rate.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a tax rate of 34.11 cents per $100 of taxable value. Commissioner Dude Payne was the dissenting vote.
The budget allows for employee pay increases but only four new positions out the of 59 that department heads requested were funded, and those four will pay for themselves.
This year, as the year before, there are a lot of things beyond the court’s control, Commissioner David Linder said.
“I think what has impacted us tremendously — our citizens are hurting, and I don’t think it’s time to increase the tax rate. I think the county has worked hard not to do that,” Linder said.
As the lone commissioner voting against it, Payne’s concern was for county employees, he said.
“For 17 years, we’ve gone with what the cost of living adjustment was, and last year we went with 1 percent adjustment increase,” Payne said. “I get it, the taxpayers are hurting, but so are the county employees.”
The proposed budget called for a tax rate of 35.52 cents per $100 of taxable value, which would have left a 1.8 million deficit between expected revenue and expenses.
The no-new revenue rate, which brings in the same amount as last year even though the taxable value of land is higher, will mean a $6 million to $7.8 million deficit.
The county expects to see lower personnel costs in the coming budget year because experienced, retiring employees have been replaced by new hires at lower pay.
To balance the budget, the goal is to use the roughly $4.2 million the county saves from personnel funds from the 2022 budget and funds the county plans on saving in the 2023 fiscal year budget along with some reserve funds, Brazoria County Auditor Kaysie Stewart said.
“Based on the adoption of the no-new revenue rate, and after considering the savings the county anticipates having in personnel costs, there is an estimated deficit of $3.6 million,” Stewart said. “The county has and will continue to put cost-cutting measures in place by continuing our conservative financial practices over the next 12 months.
“We hope to minimize any impact on the county reserves.”
Estimated revenues based on the proposed tax rate were $224.1 million, while the estimated expenditures were expected to be $225.5 million.
The no-new revenue rate is a reduction from last year’s rate, which was 38.65 cents per $100 of taxable value.
“We are conservative in our budgeting practices and budget for maximum expenditures and conservative on the revenue budget. That’s what enables us to have the return a little bit each year,” Stewart said. “The proposed budget had to be based on the proposed tax rate.”
Commissioners Linder, Stacy Adams, Ryan Cade and County Judge Matt Sebesta voted for the lower tax rate, and Commissioner Dude Payne was against it.
“We can’t predict the future. But for the inflation, we would have made this though without a deficit budget,” Adams said. “I think this is an appropriate use of the funds, even if we didn’t have to go into reserves because it’s not a good time with some being on fixed incomes and inflation hitting them.”
Cade agreed, saying this is what a rainy day looks like and a situation where reserves should be used.
“What’s more of a rainy day than coming out of a pandemic into record inflation. That sounds like a rainy day,” Cade said. “So we should use our reserves that are plentiful. I think this qualifies as a rainy day.”
Although voting for the no-new revenue rate, Sebesta said he was not a fan of a deficit budget and that it was not fiscally responsible.
“This is my 30th budget. I’ve been through rainy days. This is not a rainy day,” Sebesta said in response to the commissioners. “We were only able to fund one out of 32 positions that the sheriff requested, and we weren’t able to fund any of the constable positions.
“We weren’t able to give law enforcement the personnel they requested with the challenges we had with the proposed budget,” Sebesta said. “Unfortunately, it became a deficit budget when the no-new revenue rate was approved. That will make for a challenge.”
Inflation resulted in a $2 million increase in the budget for the detention center for fuel, food and medical and dental care for the inmates.
This is overall a $600,000 increase on fuel and county employee cost of living adjustment, Stewart said.
“We felt strongly about making sure our employees got a rate increase, which was considered as well,” Stewart said. “We’re doing our best to respond to the economic challenge and prepare for the future while being fiscally conservative. The budget before you includes a 4 percent cost of living adjustment for all county employees and one step for employers at step 7 or below.”
Out of the 59 requested positions for a different departments, only four of those positions were granted because of their ability to be self-funding, she said.
“We also had several million dollars worth of equipment requests, and we worked to widdle those down,” Stewart said. “Department heads made sacrifices, and we wouldn’t be as close as we are if they haven’t.”
