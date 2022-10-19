LAKE JACKSON — The first Shop Local Showcase featured a consistent theme — introducing what small businesses in the county have to offer not only to the customers, but other business owners as well.
The Brazosport Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center of Brazosport College and The Economic Development Alliance of Brazoria County collaborated for a showcase for local business in Brazoria County Tuesday at the Dow Academic Center in Lake Jackson.
Some of the business owners were not familiar with others and did not know one another existed. The inaugural event gave businesses exactly what they wanted — a place to promote their business to the greater community.
“A lot of times people that actually live here may not even know that we even exist,” said Roel Ayala, manager of Underground Collections and Comics.
Being nearly a full year in business, exposure is big for him, Ayala said. He found out about the showcase through flyers given out at the Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson, where the Underground store is located.
The store sells a plethora of collectable items, including novels, comics, trading cards, T-shirts and video games.
Ayala signed up for the showcase in order to gain more customers and to help promote the shop; however, it was networking with nearby companies at other tables that made the most impact.
“It helps our store because I just literally had about 10 people today that didn’t know about us,” he said. “Now they’re going to be going to our store, so this is going to help out as far as bringing customers in.”
Many business owners pointed toward COVID-19 as affecting their businesses and how it is important for the community to shop local. They felt the showcase gave them a platform.
What originated as an idea between two companies turned into an event that businesses all over the county participated in and over 100 people attended throughout the four-hour event.
Sandra Shaw, President and CEO of Brazosport Chamber of Commerce noticed the visitors’ discovery of new businesses as well.
“A lot of people who did not even know they existed and now they do,” Shaw said. “So that was our goal in helping local businesses and to make sure that money stays here at shop local.”
Shaw sought to create an emphasis on diversity, including retail, medical, insurance and other types of businesses.
“We wanted to do something else to kind of get them together, and vendors who wanted to participate, so that the people could come in and see what all was available,” she said.
Over 30 businesses showed up, catering to new audiences and opening horizons for networking opportunities with fellow companies near them. Guest speakers, panels and unique companies collaborated together Tuesday.
Lake Jackson-resident Gale Smith scanned through many of the booths and gained knowledge of companies she didn’t know before.
“I think they have a lot of informative booths for the community and also for people who don’t know where a place might be selling a certain item or something,” Smith said. “And I was just talking to the girl that helped incorporate it and I discovered some things there that I did not know.”
She is hopeful they can continue and add more companies next year, she said.
The showcase had two panel sessions beginning at 11 a.m., one panel of local business owners and the other was a session on local marketing practices.
The panel included three business owners, Shannon Whitley of SportsClips in Lake Jackson, Jason Cordoba of Cordoba Law Firm in Lake Jackson and Brian Garrett of Tom’s Pawn who has four different locations in Brazoria County.
Whitley was invited by one of the members of the event to come and speak on the panel.
“I looked at the other two people on the panel and saw it was Jason and Brian and they are great friends and successful business leaders and I was like, I’ll do it,” she said.
Whitley was not shy in joining in as she bought items from multiple shops.
“Apparently I don’t get out enough to see all these local businesses and it’s good to see what we have in our area that’s local that you wouldn’t even think of,” Whitley said.
During their discussion, the panel tackled issues business owners can face.
While struggling with managing hours and being open seven days a week, Whitley’s solution was too have only one of the two SportsClips in Brazoria County open on Sunday, so her workers could have a healthy life and work balance.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about the people, it’s how you treat your employees, the culture that you create by leading by example and being the leader,” Whitley said.
She hopes the audience learned that leadership is possible at any position, it does not require a title and valuing others and communication is critical.
Meagan Canales is a doctoral student at Salus University in Pennsylvania and who listened in on the other 11 a.m. discussion with Jake Starkey, creative director of 1820 Marketing on local marketing practices.
“They did a wonderful job at explaining marketing and different marketing techniques with social media,” Canales said “I appreciated them going into each of the different aspects of how we can improve our business with social media.”
She learned the importance of responding to every single customer review — the positive and the negative — because that’s something some people tend to lack, Canales said.
“I think it shows a great sense of community and everybody’s just building upon each other,” she said.
Starkey with brand strategist Dorian Strickland, talked about social media strategies and how to expand business brands and the do’s and don’ts.
Director for the Brazosport College Small Business Development Center, Jennifer Finney said it was critical for her to get as many home based and brand news businesses as possible.
She, with Shaw, created the showcase back in July and took inspiration from nearby expos like the Black Business Expo and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Expo.
“It’s just important that they are able to attend events like this and that sense of normalcy again and to just showcase their stuff,” Finney said. “Unless you go into these shops, you don’t know that they have all these things.”
