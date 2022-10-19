Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is looking to earn his third term in the position when he faces Democratic nominee Jim Mooney on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
First elected county judge in 2014 after two terms as Precinct 2’s county commissioner, Sebesta received 71 percent of the vote that year against Democrat Robert Pruett. In a rematch four years later, Sebesta received 62.45 percent to retain his seat.
This time his challenger is Mooney, 68, who serves as a Brazoria Drainage District 4 commissioner. He previously ran for Congress in District 22 in 1984 and Precinct 3 county commissioner in 1994.
A Pearland native, Mooney lives there with his wife, Sylvia, and they have two children, Brian and Cheryl. His community involvement included being a past deacon at the Grand Street Church of Christ and a substitute teacher at Pearland ISD.
A charter member of the Manvel Lions Club, he also has been involved with the FFA booster club as its president and with Pearland Lions Club. He previously served as city administrator in Manvel and as plant negotiation chairman for the oil chemical workers union.
Sebesta, 61, lives in Angleton with his wife, Monica, and they have two children, Joshua and Ryan.
Prior to joining commissioners’ court, Sebesta served as Angleton mayor from 2002 to ’06 after spending a decade on Angleton City Council.
A licensed professional engineer and a registered professional land surveyor, in 1994 Sebesta was named outstanding young engineer of the year by the Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. In 2021, Sebesta received the distinguished graduate award from the Texas A&M University Zachry Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
The Angleton native is a lifetime member of the Brazoria County Fair Association and 100 Club of Brazoria County, a former board member of the Brazoria County Salvation Army and Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County, and a member of Angleton Lions Club. Before joining council, Sebesta spent three years on the Angleton Planning and Zoning board, and he is an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Danbury.
He is the governor’s appointee as chairman of the Regional Resource Commission, chairman of the Lower Brazos River Coalition, past chairman of the Conference of Urban Counties and past chairman of the H-GAC Transportation Policy Council.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Early voting starts Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
QUESTION
Given the differing viewpoints on the current court on tax abatement restrictions, what do you think is a good compromise? When should a company be eligible for a full abatement?
MOONEY: Some believe them to be nothing more than corporate welfare. I reality, businesses are owned and operated by those who want the best deal for them, and there is no way around the fact that abatements affect local taxpayers.
Tax abatements should not be an economic necessity for any government. Abatements should have guidelines giving the court the flexibility to bring new business into the county with the bottom line to be “How will this affect local taxpayers, and how soon will the county receive a return on the sacrifice. Abatements should be the last card played not the first.”
SEBESTA: In today’s global economy, companies have the ability to choose the country, the state, the community in which they wish to locate. Tax abatements are a valuable tool that can be utilized to bring in much-needed investment and jobs into a community or to keep jobs in a community.
Tax abatements in the form of homestead exemptions are automatically given to homeowners when they apply for a homestead exemption (a reduction in 20 percent of the value plus another deduction of $100,000 in value for those disabled, over 65 or the surviving spouse thereof). For example, a homeowner over the age of 65 with a home valued at $125,000 pays $0 in county property taxes.
Companies looking to expand or relocate to Brazoria County have to go through an application process and meet minimum requirements. The court (and other taxing entities) have the option to grant up to a 10-year, 100 percent abatement on new improvements. The court has granted abatements anywhere from a sliding scale up to 10 years at 100 percent.
QUESTION
How can the county meet the infrastructure needs of its rapidly expanding housing market?
MOONEY: I think the county needs to be looking at adopting a very broad infrastructure program, looking out as far as 20 years from now in 2045. I say 2045 because to plan like this could take as long as a year to get ratified through the court.
All anyone has to do is look at flooded streets and blown tires from potholes to know we need improved transportation projects, possibly have to think of charging stations for electric vehicles, and decade-old water and sewer pipes in and out of cities. Bottom line is both sides of this argument needs to stop talking about what needs to be done; it is time for action. Growth is not coming it is here.
SEBESTA: How can the county meet the infrastructure needs of its rapidly expanding housing market? Brazoria County has taken steps towards meeting the infrastructure needs in the following ways: 1. The courthouse complex is being expanded to meet the needs of 750,000 residents by 2050. At this time, we are 1.8 courts short of meeting the current needs of the county. By adding five additional courtrooms, we should be able to meet the needs of the county for the next few decades. 2. The court has modified the subdivision regulations in unincorporated areas to require 80-foot-wide lots out in the county. 3. Developers are required to assist in funding for thoroughfares that serve their proposed developments. Brazoria County has also completed the first phase of the Brazoria County Expressway, and we are in the preliminary phases of planning a southward extension to help to continue to relieve congestion on Highway 288.
QUESTION
How do you believe the hiring freeze will affect the county’s ability to deliver services?
MOONEY: Pearland is already experiencing the growth with hardly any signs of it slowing, and not just for Pearland, but the entire county. I feel this is not the time to stop hiring. The workload is only going to increase as the population goes up.
SEBESTA: The hiring freeze is a tap on the brakes to make sure that departments are running as efficiently as possible. Department heads have the ability to work with the court to make adjustments when and if needed during the hiring freeze.
