Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
GMZ Youth Night: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fall revival with the Rev. Steven Benson of New Deliverance Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Blvd., Angleton. Free; materials provided. Contact Susan Sturgis at 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Thursday
“If It Looks Like A Barn”: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Program: “Archaeology and Interpreting the Past at the Levi Jordan Plantation.” Call 979-864-1208 or visit nchm.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Friday
“A Doll’s House Part 2”: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation requested for admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
River’s End VFD Family Fishing Fundraiser: Starts 12:01 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday at River’s End Fire Department Station 1, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Weigh-ins 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free T-shirt with registration. Daily mini tournaments; registration fees adults $45 and 16 and under $25. Raffle tickets available. Rules and registration at www.revfd.com. Call 979-418-7007 or 979-235-0010.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
TOPS 4th annual Multi-Family Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. 15 families. All proceeds go to TOPS Angleton. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Evening On The Bayou: 6 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Evening of Wine and Auction of Nature Art for the birds. $20 tickets purchase at www.gcbo.org/connect/eveningonthebayoy. Call 979-480-0999.
Lutherfest Fall Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Petting zoo, moon walk, face painting, train rides, bingo, silent auction. German meal $10 or American meal $3; take out available. Call 979-297-2667.
4th Annual Nature Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail, 418 Parkview, Surfside. Activities for all ages; booths, fishing, nature crafts, and more. Call Sandy Shanks 979-248-8257.
Gulf Coast 5th Annual Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1901 W. FM 523, Angleton. Music, food trucks, trophies for winners; $20 per vehicle entered. Proceeds benefit The Brazoria County SPCA. Contact Craig Desert 979-849-2454 or cdeserf@gulfcoast.net.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
“Perfect Little Planet”: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
