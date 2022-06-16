About 20 days after the search for the remains of 22-year-old Rebecca Beard of Freeport resumed, the FBI has shared encouraging news with the family, said Beard’s sister, Carol Mize.
“(The) FBI is working on some information that came in during the last search,” Mize said. “Last I talked they were verifying the credibility of the informant. I hope it checks out and moves things along.”
Texas EquuSearch began searching Beard’s remains in Angleton off FM 2004 toward Hitchcock in late May after her convicted killer reportedly shared information about her remains.
Beard has been missing since 1986. Paul Taylor admitted in 1995 to killing her and hiding her body, agreeing to lead authorities to her remains in exchange for a life sentence, Facts archives show. Searches near Angleton after he entered his guilty plea failed to locate Beard’s remains.
VW abatements tabled
Volkswagen’s requests for tax abatements are at a standstill after both Freeport and Brazoria County Commissioners Court tabled the items at their respective meetings this week.
“It was on the agenda on Monday prematurely and that’s the reason why it was tabled because of the fact we have to publish a public hearing at a regular meeting,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Freeport has to have a public hearing and the abatement has to be approved in a regular session, which will be July 18, he said. That has to happen before the county can act, Pct. 1 Commissioner Dude Payne said.
“Per our guidelines, it has to be approved by the entity where it’s located in,” Payne said. “On this one, we have to wait on them. We had to let Volkswagen know that until the city gets it done, the county cannot approve it.”
C-BISD looks at budget
Columbia-Brazoria ISD trustees had a special budget workshop to set the table for the new financial year.
“It was actually just a workshop. There were no action items as far as that goes,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “We were just talking about closing down this year’s budget and our new budget is July 1.”
Salaries is among the budget components trustees are looking at.
“The discussion was, ‘Will there be room for raises?’ so, yeah, basically that’s the discussion,” Galloway said. “What we did is, June the 21 is our regular meeting, and then we also set a date of June 28 to adopt our budget.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
