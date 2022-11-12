CLUTE — An architectural firm specializing in law enforcement and justice centers has been hired to assess how Clute best can meet its law enforcement and judicial needs.
Clute City Council approved an agreement during its Thursday meeting with Randall Scott Architects. Its work for Clute will include possible plans for a new jail and police department, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
City leaders have been looking into replacing the building that currently houses the municipal court, city jail and police department, perhaps by making more use of property the city owns on the corner of Market Street and May Road. The current home of those government agencies formerly served as City Hall until the new administration building opened in 2007.
The hand-me-down building, which formerly housed most city departments, underwent renovations after the new City Hall opened, but it no longer satisfies the city’s needs, Snipes said.
“It was all crammed in there at one point,” Snipes said. “We’ve just outgrown it and quite honestly the building is not as well as one would hope.”
Before the architects head to their drawing boards, the city wants its team to see what the city has in place and determine how it best can build a facility for the future.
“We invited them in for this and to help us with that needs assessment and figure out what size space we really do need given the long-term demographic projections, the prior history and kind of what the norms are for modern police facilities,” Snipes said.
It could take three to five years before a new justice center is in place, he said.
In other business, council rejected the bids it received for design work toward a flood disaster mitigation program since the proposals came in below expectations.
The city received a $9.6 million grant from the General Land Office and Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Hazmit Grant to mitigate flood risk on three different channels. Lake Jackson and Clute commissioned a drainage study five years ago to discuss flooding issues they have had along Plantation Drive, Flag Lake Drive and Lakeview Drive.
The city will begin soliciting new proposals Monday and close bidding in the middle of December, Snipes said.
