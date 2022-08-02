ANGLETON
Suspect in sex assault case known to family
Investigators believe a family friend is responsible for a sexual assault reported to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.
The report of the incident involving a young girl came in at 9:14 a.m. Sunday from a home on Grove Terrace Court in Manvel, authorities said.
“A (boy) is suspected at this time,” Sheriff’s Capt. Travis Pate said. “He is known to the family. It wasn’t violent.”
No other information is being released about the investigation, he said.
REPORTED SWEENY ASSAULT INVESTIGATED: An investigation into a possible sexual assault reported to Lake Jackson police has been turned over to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office after it was determined the incident happened near Sweeny, authorities said.
The incident happened about 9:37 a.m. Friday on FM 1459 and involved two girls who reported being sexually assaulted by two Sweeny boys, Sheriff’s Capt. Travis Pate said
“It was reported to Lake Jackson PD, and it was found to be taken place in the Sweeny area,” he said.
No other information is being released about the investigation, he said.
LAKE JACKSON
Road rage incident results in charges
A 65-year-old Angleton man faces felony charges after another motorist said he waved a handgun at him, authorities said.
Dennis Gee is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his encounter about 10 a.m. Saturday on Highway 332. He was driving a gray Jeep Wrangler and cut off another vehicle while merging onto the highway, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
Gee waved a handgun out of his window after exchanging words with the driver of the other vehicle and made threats toward them, Kibodeaux said, reading from the police report. The other driver stopped to call in the incident at around the 500 block of Highway 332, Kibodeaux said.
By the time Lake Jackson police responded, the Jeep had made it to Freeport, where police there stopped it, Kibodeaux said. The driver resisted arrest when Freeport police attempted to detain him and Freeport Police took him into custody, Kibodeaux said.
After gathering information and witness statements, Lake Jackson Police obtained a warrant for Gee’s arrest and booked him into the Lake Jackson jail on an aggravated assault with a weapon charge, Kibodeaux said.
ITEMS STOLEN FROM CAR: Two credit cards and a cell phone were reported stolen about 5:05 p.m. Friday from a car parked at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Highway 332.
The cards were used at several Lake Jackson restaurants, which indicated the culprit could be someone local, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
The incident is still under investigation and there are no suspects at this time, he said.
INJURIES IN WRECK MINOR: Distracted driving is said to be a contributing factor to a crash at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Highway 332, authorities said.
A 68-year-old man driving a white Chevy Corvette clipped the back of a white Ford F-250 while merging onto the highway, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
The Corvette’s driver was treated by EMS and taken to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital with injuries that appeared to be minor, according to the police report. The 60-year-old man driving the truck did not require a hospital trip.
