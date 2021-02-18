LAKE JACKSON — Whether southern Brazoria County turned a corner in the weather-related utility crisis this week is yet to be certain, but following the shutdown of service to communities throughout the area by the Brazosport Water Authority, the water treatment plant went back online several hours later, with assurances service will be normalized before Thursday.
CenterPoint restored power to the Lake Jackson water plant shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, allowing the system to get back underway to the municipalities and agencies that are part of the Brazosport Water Authority, which include Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, and the Clemens and Wayne Scott state prison units.
The authority specifically thanked state Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, and Precinct 4 Brazoria County Commissioner David Linder for their assistance in coordinating the effort between the cities and the water authority.
“Additionally, the backup generator is being repaired now in the event a future power outage occurs during this energy crisis,” Brazosport Water Authority said in a statement.
Finding a backup generator was the problem at hand for Richwood, which had to switch to well water when Brazosport Water Authority shut down supply earlier in the day because of the authority's failed generator. The city issued a statement that said it needed a particular type of large generator to operate the wells, which were inoperable because of the larger power outage across the region.
Richwood announced it was told it will take Brazosport Water Authority until 8 or 9 p.m. Wednesday to bring pressure within the pipes back to service level, and it could take the city additional time for it to pump water lines back up to an acceptable pressure level as well.
According to the City of Angleton, it receives 80 percent of its water from the Brazosport Water Authority, it’s in the same position as many other communities as residents wait for water to flow and pressure to rise. Angleton residents should be prepared to wait until early Thursday afternoon for the city water system to return to normal, according to a city statement posted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
City offices and the Angleton Recreation Center are closed through Friday, and because of the water and power problems, restrooms at city parks are closed until further notice.
In Surfside Beach, power came on in fits and starts before it appeared to take root in at least part of town Wednesday afternoon. The village’s public works crews are attempting to get water service reestablished as well, Mayor Greg Bisso said. Workers were repairing broken lines at the wells, but there was no timeline provided as to when service may approach normalcy.
Sweeny experienced what city officials called “an unidentified issue” at the city water treatment plant that began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday that caused a significant drop in water pressure. The city went on a boil-water advisory at 12:45 p.m., which is to continue until further notice.
On the garbage front, service in Richwood started again Wednesday. In Angleton, Waste Connections’ focus was on UTMB Angleton Danbury, nursing homes in the city and restaurants that are open. People living on the south side of Angleton should have their garbage ready for pickup Thursday, and trash crews are scheduled to service people on the north side of town on Friday, while service is supposed to return to normal next week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.