Today
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Boulevard, Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Story Time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Thursday at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22 inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen; Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Faith & Fitness: 8 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Monday-Thursday; Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Thursday
One Nation Under God Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry, Angleton. Tickets $25 donation. Community welcome to visit replica of our country’s most honored monuments. Contact Ro’Vin Garrett roving1018@gmail.com or 979-900-7019 or Dude Payne dpayne@brazoria-county.com or 979-265-3953.
“American Tapestry”: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport College Music Department presents its annual fall College Choir concert under the direction of David Hill. Free; no tickets required. Call 979-230-3156.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Tookies Seafood in Kemah. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
65th annual Chicken Spaghetti Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Methodist Church of Sweeny, 201 E. First St., Sweeny. $12 plates; deliveries must be called in before 9 a.m. to Karen Vogel at 979-665-2626. Call Mary Engelhardt at 979-417-1373 or 979-548-2193.
Sweeny S’Cool Creators: 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1, 1432 Highland Park, Clute. Contact Sonja Draper at 979-265-3953 or sonjad@brazoria-county.com.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at TBT Real Estate conference office, 108 This Way, Lake Jackson. Contact Yvette Arroyos at 979-299-0001 or yvette@TBTRealEstate.com.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Columbia High School Bond Tour: Noon start from Roughneck tent at district office, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Tour of facilities proposed to be demolished and rebuilt with bond Nov. 8 ballot. Call 979-345-5147, Ext. 1111.
Fall revival: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with the Rev. Vincent Hightower of St. Mary’s-Bethlehem AME in Sweeny. Call 979-798-8362.
Friday
Brazosport Symphony League Fall Coffee: 10 a.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences Art Gallery, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to the public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
Blood Drive: 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza, 305 N. Gulf Blvd, Freeport. Contact Olivia Kloss at 979-665-9830 or mac6813@macpizza.net.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church In East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. TMemorial service and silent auction for TRTA foundation. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Saturday
Meet Your Ancestor: 5:30 p.m. at Historic Old Columbia Cemetery, Jackson St./16th St., West Columbia. Program featuring actors portraying five former judges at their respective grave sites. Free with refreshments to be served at the main gates. Email Tracy Gupton at tracg@embarqmail.com.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Moonlight Madness: 4 to 9 p.m. starting at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. After-hours shopping at local stores. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, limo shuttles, prizes and more. $25 per person. Call 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Levi Jordan Plantation Historical Society Annual Meeting: 2 p.m. at Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site, 10510 FM 524, Brazoria. Public invited. Call Ginny Raska at 979-798-1628.
A Special Indie Author Day Event: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Local author C.L. Carner talks about how she became a self published author. Call 979-415-2590.
5th annual Train Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Explore the world of railroading through model trains and learn about train safety. Call 979-864-1519.
